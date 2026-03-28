No. 7 UCLA evens series with No. 8 Nebraska in 6-5 win

No. 7 UCLA (29-4, 10-1) tied the series with Nebraska softball (25-6, 7-1) behind two home runs and a great performance by ace pitcher Taylor Tinsley. The Bruins evened the series with a 6-5 win.

Jordy Frahm and Lauren Camenzind hit back-to-back home runs to ignite the offense in the seventh and cut the lead to 6-5. But NU couldn’t cash in on the bases loaded after three walks.

The Huskers won the first game of the series 4-1 on Friday. They capitalized on seven walks by Tinsley. Hannah Camenzind had a two-RBI home run to spark the Husker offense.

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Nebraska set a new program record with 3,123 in attendance to watch the Huskers take on UCLA in Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Frahm, a right-handed pitcher, started in the circle for Nebraska on Saturday. In a complete game, she allowed eight hits, six runs and struck out seven with three walks.

Lefty Natalie Cable gave Tinsley a break, but a short one. She was pulled after one inning, walking five batters and allowing no runs with no hits. Tinsley pitched six innings, giving up five hits and three runs. She struck out two and walked four.

Before the game, Bowlin Stadium had its first-ever flyover. The two planes flew over Haymarket Park, where the No. 24 Husker baseball team was gearing up to face Indiana.

Jordan Woolery's 20TH HOMER OF THE YEAR to give the Bruins the early lead 👏#NCAASoftball x 🎥 B1G+ / @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/NBnCHgZFYT — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 28, 2026

Game 2

UCLA started off burning hot in the top of the first. They had three straight hits, including a three-run shot to left center field by Jordan Woolery to go up 3-0 with no outs. The next three Bruins were retired to end the half inning.

The Huskers responded immediately. They took full advantage of four walks in the bottom of the inning to close the game to 3-2.

UCLA only got one inning out of Cable. She was replaced after her fifth walk of the game vs. Kacie Hoffmann. Tinsley returned to the circle after throwing 143 pitches on Friday.

No. 8 Nebraska softball ends No. 7 UCLA 22-game win streak

The Bruins loaded the bases in the top of the third. Megan Grant was hit by a pitch on her hand and was in considerable amount of pain. Rylee Pinedo was her pinch runner and took over in right field. Frahm walked two more batters to fill the bases, but left them all stranded with a strikeout.

The next 12 straight batters were retired in the bottom of the third to the top of the fifth.

WHO ELSE?!?!



FRAHM SOLO SHOT TIES IT UP. pic.twitter.com/QTi98Ybajg — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 28, 2026

Frahm launched a home run to left field to tie the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth. Hannah Coor legged out the throw to advance to first with a single. She was caught stealing second to end the inning.

To start the sixth, Frahm walked Bri Alejandre. Aleena Garcia hit a double to left for Alejandre to score and take the lead 4-3. Jolyna Lamar crushed the third homer of the game to center field for 2 RBI.

The Huskers didn’t go down without swinging, literally. Lauren Camenzind bounced a home run off the scoreboard in left field to lead off the seventh and cut the UCLA lead to 6-4. Frahm copied her teammate, sending a solo shot to left field, making it 6-5 with no outs.

Coor, H. Camenzind and Ava Kuszak drew walks to load the bases with one out. But the trio was left on base to end the game in Nebraska’s sixth loss of the season.

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