No. 8 Nebraska softball comes up short to No. 13 Oklahoma State in 11 innings

No. 8 Nebraska softball (11-5) and No. 13 Oklahoma State (12-4) put on a show in front of 1,802 fans, the fourth-largest crowd at Cowgirl Stadium. OSU third baseman Rosie Davis launched a home run to center in the bottom of the 11th for a walk-off victory. The Cowgirls scored in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and eventually take down NU 2-1.

Right-handed pitcher Jordy (Bahl) Frahm lasted seven innings and 102 pitches. Frahm gave up seven hits, one run and struck out nine Cowgirls. She allowed three hits through six innings but gave up four in the seventh.

Left-handed pitcher Alexis Jensen replaced Frahm in the eighth inning. The freshman allowed two hits, one run and struck out six in three innings.

Right-handed pitcher Ruby Meylan, a Omaha, Neb. native, started in the circle for the Cowgirls. The Skutt Catholic product allowed eight hits, one run and struck out nine in 10 innings and a career-high 135 pitches. Her grandfather, Wayne Meylan, was a two-time All-American offensive guard for the Huskers and played three seasons in the NFL.

A handful of Huskers are very familiar with Meylan, as six played high school and club softball in the Omaha Metro area during the same time. Meylan was teammates with Lauren and Hannah Camenzind at Skutt.

Frahm vs. Meylan doesn’t disappoint

Both teams struggled to get much going through four innings. But once the Huskers scored in the fifth, the action cranked up.

Meylan retired the first eight Huskers in order. Lauren Camenzind reached base in the top of the third due to a fielding error by shortstop Aubrey Jones. But the first Husker hit wasn’t until Jesse Farrell smashed a double to right center with one out. Unfortunately for NU, she was left on base.

Frahm gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the first to Jayelle Austin and a double to Audrey Schneidmiller in the second. The Husker defense left both runners on base and then retired all three Cowgirls in the fourth.

Nebraska softball posted the first run in the fifth inning. Kacie Hoffmann led off with an infield single. Her pinch runner, Katelyn Caneda, scored after Lauren bounced a ball over Meylen’s head for an RBI single.

The bottom of the fifth didn’t disappoint either. Tia Warsop worked a leadoff walk. Schneidmiller was struck out by Frahm, and then Farrell threw out Warsop at first. The umpires reviewed whether Bella Bacon obstructed Warsop’s path to get back to first, resulting in an out.

AT THE WALL.



HANNAH COOR. 😱 pic.twitter.com/4wSUDf6zQ5 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 27, 2026

Oklahoma State didn’t lie down and give up. They battled until the very end.

Husker center fielder Hannah Coor jumped up and robbed Jones of a home run in the bottom of the sixth. Austin smashed a double and advanced to third after Rosie Davis grounded out. Frahm sat down Claire Timm with authority to end the inning.

OSU got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Warsop reached first with two outs on a very close play that was reviewed and ruled safe. The left fielder stole second. She stomped on home plate thanks to Schneidmiller’s right-side single to tie the game 1-1. Jayden Jones‘ hit bounced off Lauren’s glove to put Kaya Booker, Schneidmiller’s pinch runner, on second. Farrell tagged out Booker at home after Hoffmann launched home Aubrey Jones‘ hit to right.

HOFFMANN SHOWIN' OFF THE CANNON.



Let's play extras. pic.twitter.com/wPqKtAEUgr — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 27, 2026

Extra softball!

In the eighth, Frahm hit a two-out single but was left on base. In the bottom of the inning, Jensen took over in the circle for Frahm. She retired all three Cowgirls and recorded a strikeout.

In the top of the ninth, Meylan walked Farrell, her first walk of the evening. Ava Kuszak and Jensen were retired. But Hoffmann shot a single through the left side for her third hit. But Coor grounded out to leave two on base.

Jensen struck out all three Cowgirls in the top of the ninth to send the game to the 10th inning.

Frahm reached with another two-out single but was stranded in the 10th. Jayden Jones singled up the middle in the bottom of the inning. But the next two Cowgirls struck out and flew out to end the inning.

In the 11th, Meylan finally retired after a career-high 135 pitches. Right-handed pitcher RyLee Crandall sat down all three Huskers. She earned the win, striking out one and not allowing a hit or run.

Davis was the hero, smashing a home run to center for a walk-off run and a 2-1 victory.

Nebraska softball and Oklahoma State meet again on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and Sunday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Huskers travel to Tulsa, Okla. for a doubleheader vs. South Dakota State (2:30 p.m.) and Tulsa (5 p.m.) on Friday, Feb. 27.

Davis deep into the night as the Cowgirls walk it off against Nebraska



pic.twitter.com/iHzW451qR9 — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) February 27, 2026

