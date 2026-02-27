No. 8 Nebraska softball handles South Dakota State 8-1

No. 8 Nebraska softball (12-5) bounced back after a tough 11-inning loss to Oklahoma State to crush South Dakota State 8-1. The Huskers plated seven runs on six hits in the fourth inning to bury the Jackrabbits (12-6).

Left-handed pitcher Hannah Camenzind received the nod for the Huskers. She allowed one earned run, two hits, walked one and struck out no one in four innings. Right-hander Kylee Magee took over in the fifth. The junior gave up one hit, one walk and struck out three to earn her first save of the season.

SDSU righty Hailey Herman struggled with control from the jump against Nebraska softball. She walked three in the first inning but kept NU off the board. She was pulled after 3 2/3 innings. The Kansas City, Mo. native gave up eight hits, eight earned runs, walked five and struck out two.

Nebraska goes head-to-head with Tulsa on the Golden Hurricane’s home field at 5:05 p.m. CT on ESPN+ on Friday, Feb. 27.

Huskers power past Jackrabbits

Jesse Farrell stepped on home plate for Nebraska’s first run vs. SDSU in the third inning. She reached with a single to center and scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Jordy Frahm launched a solo home run to deep left field with two outs to ignite Nebraska’s offense. The next three Huskers recorded hits. Ava Kuszak got H. Camenzind and Farrell, who both hit singles, home for a 4-0 lead.

Emmerson Cope‘s shallow single to left field scored two more runs. Hannah Coor busted the game wide open with a 2-RBI home run to deep right field. Right-handed pitcher Tayler Baker replaced Herman after Coor’s homer and ended the inning with a strikeout. All seven of Nebraska’s runs and six hits in the fourth were with two outs.

No. 8 Nebraska softball comes up short to No. 13 Oklahoma State in 11 innings

Baker closed out the final four innings. She allowed three hits, struck out two and walked one batter on 47 pitches.

The Jackrabbits’ first hit of the game came by way of an Akayla Barnard triple. Amanda Vacanti‘s single got her home to cut NU’s lead to 8-1. Kuszak turned Abby Gentry‘s line drive to short into a double play to end the inning.

The Huskers added two more hits from Lauren Camenzind and Frahm in the top of the seventh. But Magee struck out looking in her first at-bat as a Husker to leave them stranded. In the bottom of the inning, Magee walked Gentry, but she was left on base to secure the Husker victory.

