No. 9 Nebraska softball takes down No. 25 Washington 8-5 in opening game

No. 9 Nebraska softball (1-0) opened the 2026 season with a gritty 8-5 win over No. 25 Washington (0-1) in the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio, Texas. Although NU and the Huskies are both in the Big Ten, this game does not count towards the conference standings.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Alexis Jensen started vs. the Huskies. The Gretna, Neb. native struck out 10 batters in five innings. She gave up six hits, five runs, including three earned runs. Senior righty Jordy (Bahl) Frahm closed out the game. She allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings for a save.

Junior righty Rylee Rehbein got the start for Washington in the circle but didn’t last long. She gave up one hit, three runs, three walks, and two earned runs in one inning. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Morgan Reimer pitched the following x innings. She allowed six hits, five runs, with five earned runs, and struck out one.

Huskers defeat Huskies in opener

The Huskers set a program record of 106 home runs during the 2025 season. Nebraska still has major firepower in its lineup. They hit two home runs in their victory over Washington. In the bottom of the second, Jesse Farrell crushed a homer on her first pitch in the box as a Husker. Three batters later, Lauren Camenzind smashed a three-run homer to left field to take a 4-1 lead.

Washington was also sending balls past the fence. Gabi Toney hit two solo homers, one in the top of the second and the other in the top of the fourth, to tie the game 4-4. The 2025 Freshman of the Year Alexis DeBoer rocketed a pitch to right center field for a solo in the top of the third, making it 4-2 Huskers.

DeBoer hit another solo shot to center field for UW to take a 5-4 advantage in the top of the fifth. Nebraska responded with a four-run fifth inning to take an 8-5 lead. Farrell’s fly ball was dropped, resulting in two Husker runs. Hannah Coor and Frahm added an RBI each. Frahm closed out the game, earning a save.

Jensen has a promising first start, learns a tough lesson

Jensen became the first true freshman to start opening day in the circle since 2019. The lefty showed that she can compete well at the next level, but she had a couple of rookie mistakes. Jensen caught several batters swinging or watching with her nasty change-up. She threw 66 strikes and 18 balls for a 79 strike percentage.

Unlike high school, if a pitch is left hanging over the plate, hitters will make you pay every single time. Jensen has several pitches she wants back. But learned an important, but tough, lesson in her first start.

Frahm carried a heavy workload of pitching 58% of Nebraska’s innings in 2025. Now, Nebraska seems to have another true starter and closer, according to head coach Rhonda Revelle.

Next up, Nebraska takes on No. 2 Texas, the defending national champions, on Friday, Feb. 6 at 6:05 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

