No. 9 Nebraska softball walked off by No. 25 Washington 3-2

No. 9 Nebraska softball (3-2) suffered a tough loss to No. 25 Washington (2-2), who hit a walk-off single to beat the Huskers 3-2. NU and the Huskies split the series 1-1 as Nebraska defeated UW 8-5 in its season opener on Friday.

After NU tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth, Jadyn Glab hit a single for Ava Carroll to stomp on home. Carroll reached off a single but moved to third base on two wild pitches from Jordy (Bahl) Frahm.

The Huskers went 3-2 in the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio, Texas to open the season. NU upset No. 1 Texas, the defending national champions, 8-5 on Saturday to split the series. UTSA suffered a 6-3 loss to the Huskers on Saturday as well.

Although Nebraska and Washington are both in the Big Ten, the two games do not count towards their conference records.

Frahm started in the circle for the Huskers. In 6 1/3 innings and 102 pitches, she allowed 10 hits, three runs and struck out 10 with one walk and three wild pitches. She begins the season with a 1-2 record and one save.

Washington’s ace Sophia Ramuno was also great through five innings. She allowed five hits, two runs and struck out eight in 88 pitches. Morgan Reimer took over in the sixth. She allowed two hits and struck out one in two innings to get the victory.

The Huskies took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. 2025 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis DeBoer singled to shallow left-center. She moved to second on a wild pitch and then to third after the third strike on Glab was dropped. DeBoer scored after Giselle Alvarez‘s hit to first base was bobbled by Bella Bacon. Bacon played in her first game of the season after nursing a back injury.

Hannah Camenzind and Nebraska responded immediately. Camenzind crushed a home run, her second of the season, to deep center field to tie the game at 1-1.

The score held for the next three innings. Ramuno and her defense retired nine straight batters. Frahm was the first Husker to get on base in two innings when she was hit by a pitch in the fifth. She was left on base after a Hannah Coor pop-up out.

Washington was knocking on home plate’s door in the bottom of the fourth. Marley Teasley hit a two-out single up the middle. Tia Durst smashed a double to left, but Teasley was tagged out at home. Coor gunned the ball to Frahm, who threw out Teasley to keep UW off the board.

The Huskies were the first team to strike again. Carroll launched a home run to deep center field in the bottom of the fifth to go up 2-1. Frahm struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

The Husker offense and Jesse Farrell showed some life in the top of the sixth. The catcher hit a double to right to lead off and for NU’s first hit since the second inning. Farrell scored after Kacie Hoffmann hit a double down the left field line. But Sammie Bland, who is 0-for-14 to start the season, fouled out to end the inning with a runner on third.

After Nebraska tied the game 2-2, UW hit back-to-back singles with one out in the bottom of the sixth. But Frahm struck out the next two batters to end the inning. The Husker pitcher singled in the top of the seventh, but her team left her on base.

Carroll reached with a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh. She moved to third on two wild pitches. Glab’s single to left center carried Carroll home for the walk-off victory.

Next, the Huskers travel to Clearwater, Fla. for the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. They face No. 13 LSU on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. CT and No. 15 Georgia at 3 p.m. to open the invite.

