No. 9 Nebraska upsets defending national champions No. 1 Texas 8-5

No. 9 Nebraska softball (2-1) upsets No. 1 Texas (2-1) and sends an early-season message in the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio, Texas. The Huskers split the two-game series with the defending national champions with an 8-5 win. The Longhorns beat NU 15-10 on Friday, Feb. 6.

The Scarlet and Cream defeated the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time since taking down Michigan 1-0 in 2016.

The Huskers face UTSA at roughly 6:50 p.m. CT on ESPN+ in the second game of their doubleheader.

Nebraska and Texas each started a true freshman in the circle. Lefty Alexis Jensen earned her second career start. The Gretna, Neb. native allowed eight hits, five runs and struck out six in three innings. Right-handed pitcher Jordy Frahm replaced her. The three-time First Team All-American gave up three hits, no runs and struck out four in four innings.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Hannah Wells was pulled after two innings. She allowed seven hits, seven runs, walked one and struck out two. Lefty Brenlee Gonzales took over, giving up one hit, one run in one inning. Cambria Salmon closed the game for UT. She retired 12 straight Huskers, not allowing a hit or a run. She struck out three batters.

Huskers jump on Texas early

From the very first batter, Nebraska softball jumped on Texas. Frahm hit a lead-off homer on the second pitch of the game. Ava Kuszak smashed another home run for three RBI to take a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Longhorns didn’t stress, scoring two on three hits in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the third, Emmerson Cope sailed a three-RBI home run to deep left field. Wells’ day was done after giving up her third homer. But no pitcher is safe from a Husker home run. Lauren Camenzind crushed a solo shot to left against Gonzales for NU to go up 8-2 in the third.

Texas plated three in the third inning to close Nebraska’s lead to 8-5. Reese Atwood, who reached on a single, scored off a wild pitch. Leighann Goode, the next batter, smashed a home run for two RBI.

The Longhorns had runners knocking on the door in the fourth and fifth innings. But Frahm and her defense didn’t allow them to score. NU sat down all three Longhorns in the bottom of the sixth.

Nebraska couldn’t find any offensive momentum, having 12 straight hitters retired by Salmon. But it turned out they didn’t need any more runs. Frahm and Nebraska’s defense kept the Longhorns scoreless for four straight innings.

-Abby Barmore

