Steven Sipple: No sweat, E.J. Barthel's running back room full of confidence -- and intrigue

Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel dripped with sweat as he spoke to media last week. Give the man a break, though. He was in the middle of a long work day in a demanding profession.

Plus, the man was on a roll.

Tell me that you didn’t learn a lot from Barthel’s session with media. He told us plenty, and we’re interested in part because Nebraska loses All-American running back Emmett Johnson, who left school a year early to enter the NFL Draft. It’s a monster loss for NU. We’re also interested in what Barthel says these days because many people believed the Huskers should have nabbed a running back from the transfer portal in January to supplement the room — if not become the lead dog in the room.

My stance going forward is I’m going to avoid counting out this running back group before it has a chance to prove itself. It’s only fair. Plus, the more information we get, the more Nebraska standing pat with its current RB group makes sense.

If Kwinten Ives hadn’t stepped up his game during December bowl practices, Nebraska just may have dipped into the portal for a back. Husker offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen mentioned that scenario last month, and Barthel expanded on it last week.

Barthel says Ives continues to improve

In discussing Ives, Barthel noted Nebraska coaches pride themselves on honesty and transparency with players. Say what you want about Husker head coach Matt Rhule, my read is players appreciate his matter-of-fact nature when it comes to depth-chart matters.

Nebraska coaches clearly were matter-of-fact with Ives late last season.

“We challenged Kwinten,” Barthel said. “He’s going to have to maximize his role and show myself, show himself and show the staff that, hey, there’s a void here and can you fill that void? That’s the reality.”

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Ives, who’s been largely underwhelming at Nebraska, evidently responded to the challenge.

“Not only did he do it in practice, he stepped up and did it in the (bowl) game,” said Barthel, referring to the Las Vegas Bowl, in which Ives picked up a handful of first downs in short-yardage situations. “His question never has been about ability. Last year, it was soft-tissue injuries. So, he’s going to be challenged this spring to continue to focus on his body and keep himself healthy.”

Barthel added, “He’s having his best spring that I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”

Make no mistake, though, the lead backs in the room are sophomores Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee. My read is Nelson, at least for now, is top dog, as was the case in the bowl game, in which he rushed 12 times for 88 yards (7.3 ypc) and a touchdown.

Mozee, though, makes it clear his goal is to be Nebraska’s starter. He should think that way, obviously. Nelson wants it badly, too.

Nebraska only benefits from the competition, as long as coaches are transparent about where everyone stands.

Nelson the knife

I like Nelson as a No. 1 because he’s not at all a dancer. He’s decisive and strong in his movements. He’s tenacious. He finds creases and hits them hard. He’s knives through small openings. He runs with a hard edge.

What’s more, Barthel says, the 6-foot, 197-pound Nelson is maturing off the field.

“For example, when we (coaches) were on the road recruiting during this cycle, he did a great job of getting the group together and coordinating all the things we talk about during the season as far as workouts,” Barthel said. “Now, the challenge for him is taking his body to the next level, just like Emmett had to do. Because there’s no doubt Mekhi has the breakaway speed and competitive edge.

“As far as his overall skill set, as far as his route efficiency, as far as his (pass) protection, as far as his toughness, as far as his rush skills — his ability to outrun the defense — he’s very impressive. “

Barthel wants the 6-foot Nelson to weigh in the 195-to-205 range.

“The key is: Can he maximize his speed and keep his power?” Barthel said. “When you get under 190, that’s when you get a little concerned.”

As for the 6-foot Mozee, he came to Nebraska as a 195-pound receiver and now pushes 215 pounds.

“I look at him now as a real running back,” Barthel said in another burst of blunt honesty. “Last year, he was really transitioning and now his movements and how he gets aligned, his eyes — all those things — he’s really, truly grown into the position.

“The big thing for him will be running the ball inside. That’s the thing he really needs to grasp. Everyone knows what he can do in space, what he can do on the perimeter.”

But a running back must be able to lower his pads and hammer away between the tackles.

Emmett Johnson was a beauty in that regard and so many other ways.

Rule draws strong praise

Nebraska’s list of scholarship backs also includes redshirt freshman Conor Booth (6-foot, 215) and true freshman Jamal Rule (6-0, 205). Both have stood out in recent practices, Barthel said.

Rule already is getting work with the third and second units, Barthel noted last week as Nebraska approached the halfway point of spring drills.

“The kid has a chip on his shoulder,” the coach said. “He was the leading rusher in North Carolina in his junior year (at Charlotte Christian). To run for over 200 yards against Providence Day in the championship game — and to really not get recruited — was a slap in the face to the kid.”

Nebraska, though, showed belief in Rule.

“Now, everyone on the staff and everyone on our team is seeing why we believed in him,” the coach said. “I think that’s part of his attitude.”

Rule, though, faces a challenging transition to college football. Barthel talks about the need for rookies to learn various fine points of the game, including “the cycle of the snap.” That’s something a layman like myself doesn’t typically consider in these conversations.

I do understand the notion of playing with a “hard edge.” I get the feeling the veterans in Barthel’s room possess that critical element, especially Nelson. A native of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Nelson makes it clear that he appreciates that his coaches didn’t seek a running back in the portal. Their show of confidence just increases his desire to succeed, he said.

Let’s see what that looks like come fall. I have a feeling this group might look better than many people seem to expect.

