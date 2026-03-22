OKC Goes Wild: Frager delivers game-winner for Nebraska over Vanderbilt

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nebraska delivered another March moment to remember.

In a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final seconds, Frager hit a go-ahead shot with 2.2 seconds left to lift the Huskers to a dramatic 74-72 win over Vanderbilt. The bucket capped off a gritty performance in front of a heavily pro-Nebraska crowd that once again made Paycom Center feel like a home game.

Nebraska and Vanderbilt traded blows throughout, with neither team able to create much separation. But when it mattered most, the Huskers executed down the stretch, getting the final possession into Frager’s hands — and he delivered.

NU will now play Thursday night in Houston as the Huskers won its second NCAA Tournament game in school history.

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