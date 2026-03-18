On the doorstep of history, Nebraska remains focused on the task at hand

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nebraska took the Paycom Center court for the first time for its NCAA Tournament shoot-around window on Wednesday. The buzz around the players was obvious, as energy, smiles, and excitement filled the 40-minute session.

The No. 4-seed Huskers understand that they are on the doorstep of history, with a chance to claim the program’s first-ever March Madness victory. However, the anticipation hasn’t changed the approach from what it’s been all season, even less than 24 hours before tip-off.

“This is the fun time of the season, and our guys have done an unbelievable job this year of keeping their focus, really have done a good job of not getting ahead of themselves,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We understand what’s at stake at this time of year and what’s at stake for Nebraska.

“I know the first question is going to be Nebraska has never won a tournament game. We realize that. Have I talked to our players about it? No, I haven’t. They know. They see it. Is there a pressure that goes along with that? Of course, there is. But as I’ve said to the team, pressure is a privilege. It’s what it’s all about.”

As outside pressure builds, NU is keeping its walls up

One of the hallmarks of the 2025-26 squad has been maintaining mental consistency. Whether it was following their 20th consecutive victory or a 20-point loss at UCLA, Nebraska has prided itself on not getting too high or too low.

That trait will be more important than ever in Thursday’s 11:40 a.m. CT NCAA Tournament opener vs. No. 13-seed Troy. As will Nebraska keeping its “walls up” to block out any additional pressure from the outside.

“I’m really just trying to keep it kind of within the program, is what I’ll say,” senior guard Sam Hoiberg said. “I don’t have any social media right now. I don’t want to see any outside opinions. Just what the coaches are telling us to do and following that. I’ll probably do a lot of meditating to calm the nerves and stuff like that.

“But it’s really exciting. It’s a privilege to be in this situation.”

The Huskers still understand the opportunity ahead

As stoic as the Huskers have tried to remain entering postseason play, they’re certainly not ignorant of the stakes that await them. Fifth-year seniors like Sam Hoiberg and Rienk Mast get one last chance to bring NU that elusive first tournament win.

Redshirt freshman and Lincoln native Braden Frager, who grew up watching Nebraska basketball, knows full well what a victory would mean for the program, university, fan base, and state.

“Growing up as a Husker fan, everybody knows that Nebraska’s never won a tournament game,” Frager said. “But we have a really good coaching staff, really good players, and nobody’s thinking about the pressure.

“We don’t want to feel pressure. We just want to take this as just another game and want to go out and play and win just like we’ve been doing all year.”

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