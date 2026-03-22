Photo Gallery: Huskers deliver March magic in Sweet 16 clincher

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nebraska delivered another March moment, and this one sent the Huskers to the Sweet 16. In a game that went back and forth all afternoon, NU made the plays it had to late, closing it out in front of a pro-Big Red crowd that once again turned Paycom Center into a home environment.
This photo gallery from
Imagn Images the moments that defined it — the intensity of the final minutes, the reaction to Braden Frager’s go-ahead shot with 2.2 seconds left, and the celebration that followed. From start to finish, it was a game fans won’t forget anytime soon. Nebraska
MARCH MADNESS SPECIAL – Get 50% off HuskerOnline by signing up today! Photo Gallery: Nebraska advances to the Sweet 16
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) drives to the hoop past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) during the second half of a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) reacts after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) celebrates with fans after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) celebrates with fans after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) celebrates with fans after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores ina second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans celebrate in the final seconds of the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) and forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) celebrate with fans after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) celebrates with fans after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg celebrates after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) celebrates with fans after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Nebraska celebrates during a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Cale Jacobsen (31) reacts afer the final shot during a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Rienk Mast (51) celebrates with fans following the second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Braden Frager (5) and Rienk Mast (51) celebrate following during a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Berke Buyuktuncel (9) celebrates with fans following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Braden Frager (5) celebrates with fans following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Berke Buyuktuncel (9) celebrates with fans following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska celebrates with fans following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
A Nebraska player celebrates with the band following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Berke Buyuktuncel (9) celebrates with fans following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Rienk Mast (51) celebrates with fans during a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Berke Buyuktuncel (9) celebrates with fans following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Berke Buyuktuncel (9) celebrates with fans following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Rienk Mast (51) celebrate3s with fans during a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.
Nebraska’s Jamarques Lawrence (10) and Cale Jacobsen (31) celebrates following a second-round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026.