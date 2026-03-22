Photo Gallery: Huskers deliver March magic in Sweet 16 clincher

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nebraska delivered another March moment, and this one sent the Huskers to the Sweet 16. In a game that went back and forth all afternoon, NU made the plays it had to late, closing it out in front of a pro-Big Red crowd that once again turned Paycom Center into a home environment.

This photo gallery from Imagn Images the moments that defined it — the intensity of the final minutes, the reaction to Braden Frager’s go-ahead shot with 2.2 seconds left, and the celebration that followed. From start to finish, it was a game Nebraska fans won’t forget anytime soon.

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Photo Gallery: Nebraska advances to the Sweet 16