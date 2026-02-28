Pitching struggles plague Nebraska baseball in 15-4 loss

Nebraska baseball (5-4) struggled across the pitching staff against No. 7 Auburn (8-2), which slugged its way to a 15-4 run-rule victory on Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

The Huskers’ starter, Carson Jasa, struggled through his lone inning of work. He allowed four runs, aided by two walks and a hit batsman. The bullpen followed suit, surrendering 11 runs over the next six innings to stall any hope of a Nebraska comeback.

Here is an instant recap of the series-tying loss….

Pitching presents early disaster for Nebraska

The momentum from Friday’s thriller evaporated almost instantly at Plainsman Park. If the series opener put the country on high alert, the first two innings of Game 2 were a wake-up call.

Nebraska’s total lack of command aided an opening two innings made from a nightmare. Between the starter Jasa and reliever Colin Nowaczyk, the Huskers’ arms surrendered six walks and two hit-by-pitches in two frames. Eight free passes later, one of the best teams in the SEC took advantage.

The Tigers’ right fielder, Mason McCraine, benefited from the early lead. While NU searched for the strike zone, McCraine went off with runners in scoring position, racking up four RBIs on two timely singles. The pressure only mounted as Auburn exploited Jeter Worthley behind the plate with two successful delayed steals, pushing the deficit to a staggering 8-0 by the end of the second inning.

Nebraska has the bats to roar back, but the early missed opportunities amplified the frustration. By leaving five runners stranded in the first two innings, the offense failed to provide the “stop-the-bleeding” hit necessary to counter.

Offense mounts a comeback but falls short

NU’s attempt at a comeback was quickly met by another Auburn avalanche in the middle innings. The Huskers initially clawed back with a pair of two-run home runs, one from Jett Buck in the fourth and another by Nico Newhan in the fifth, to cut the deficit to 8-4. The momentum seemed to shift when Joshua Overbeek doubled to chase the Tigers’ starter, but the Big Red’s inability to capitalize further left the bases loaded to end the top of the fifth.

The Tigers immediately answered that threat by crushing any hopes of a rally in the bottom half. They tagged reliever Lynden Bruegman for four runs on four hits, highlighted by a Chase Fralick RBI double and back-to-back home runs from Eric Guevara and Bub Terrell.

Bad turned to worse in the seventh inning when Jalen Worthley entered the game. Worthley, who made his first appearance of the season, worked through his first few batters with ease but it went down hill from there.

Auburn capitalized on a walk and catcher’s interference before Chris Rembert’s RBI double sparked the rally. A balk then set the stage for McCraine to launch a massive two-run home run, triggering the run rule and ending the game.

Pitching struggles causes concern for upcoming mid-week action

Two games into the weekend series, questions have surfaced regarding the depth of Nebraska’s bullpen. While pitching coach Rob Childress undoubtedly oversees a talented group, the unit has hit significant speed bumps. Before the Huskers open Big Ten play next weekend, they face a pair of midweek matchups against Summit League opponents Omaha and South Dakota State in games that now loom large for a taxed staff.

On Friday, the Huskers burned through Cooper Katskee, J’Shawn Unger and several other primary relief options. Jasa’s abbreviated start on Saturday forced Nebraska to the bullpen much earlier than anticipated, and the decision to bridge the gap with midweek starter Nowaczyk creates a ripple effect for Tuesday’s contest.

Through just two games, the Huskers have already sent 10 different arms to the mound. With one game still remaining in the series, concerns are mounting over the remaining depth in the Nebraska pen. More importantly, the rotation for the upcoming week remains a question mark.

The bullpen has surrendered a significant chunk of runs over the first two games, showing uncharacteristic signs of instability through three weeks. Heading into Sunday’s finale, head coach Will Bolt faces a difficult balancing act. Midweek games have plagued the Huskers recently, with the program hovering around a .500 winning percentage in those contests over the last three seasons.

POS # PLAYER AB R H RBI 2B 3B HR BB K HBP SH SF LOB SB CS PO A E AVG CF 17 Moyer, M. 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 .423 LF 13 Jesske, W. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .345 RF 5 Newhan, N. 3 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 1B 14 Sanderson, C. 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 .364 3B 4 Overbeek, J. 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 .343 SS 15 Carey, D. 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 .439 DH 12 Kitchens, C. 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .294 2B 1 Buck, J. 2 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 .361 RF/LF 10 Grego, D. 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 .222 C 0 Worthley, J. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 .160 PH 18 Freeman, P. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 C 21 Fikes, T. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 — TOTALS 28 4 7 4 1 0 2 2 10 2 0 0 7 1 0 20 4 1

# PLAYER DEC IP H R ER BB K WP BK HBP BF 2B 3B HR XBH FO GO GDP TP ST ERA 39 Jasa, C. L, 1-1 1.0 3 4 4 2 1 0 0 1 9 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 36 19 7.71 47 Nowaczyk, C. 0.1 2 4 4 3 0 0 0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 28 12 27.00 35 Harrahill, R. 2.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 11 1 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 52 1.08 38 Bruegman, L. 0.0 4 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 2 3 0 0 0 14 8 — 32 Timmerman, T. 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 31 17 6.23 42 Worthley, Ja. 0.2 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 25 18 — TOTALS 6.2 12 15 12 6 6 0 1 4 43 4 0 3 6 5 7 2 186 107 8.15

