Ranking the Big Ten: Center

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the centers. As usual, the conference is filled with some of the top offensive line anchors in the country this season.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG |

Try HuskerOnline out for $1 AND get your first year for 50% off!

Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper looks to the sideline during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register

1. Kade Pieper, Iowa

Though he started all 13 games at right guard on Iowa’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line last season, Kade Pieper is now arguably the Big Ten’s best center in 2026.

A 6-foot-4, 290-pound junior from Norfolk, Nebraska, Pieper was a third-team all-conference selection last year. He also claimed PFF first-team All-American honors after grading out as the nation’s fifth-best guard in FBS.

The Hawkeyes moved him to the middle of their o-line this offseason, and he quickly made his way on the Dave Rimington Trophy watch list. In fact, he might already be one of the favorites despite not playing a snap at the position yet.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.

2. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

Oregon must replace some notable pieces on its offensive line this season, but Iapani Laloulu returns to anchor the unit as one of the nation’s best.

A 6-foot-2, 329-pound native of Honolulu, “Poncho” Laloulu was a fixture up front for the Ducks in 2025. He started all 13 games and was a first-team FWAA All-American, a third-team AP All-American, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, and a Rimington Trophy finalist.

While he could have made an early jump to the NFL, Laloulu came back for his senior season to help UO make another run at a national title. He has a chance to be as good as anyone at his position in 2026.

Northwestern center 3. Ezomo Oratokhai (62) takes the field before one of the Wildcats’ 2025 road games.

3. Ezomo Oratokhai, Northwestern

Another standout guard who’s making the move to center this season, Ezomo Oratokhai, has a chance to be dominant at his new position.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound native of Austin, Texas, was a Freshman All-American and honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick last year after starting all 13 games at left guard for the Wildcats. His 81.5 pass-blocking grade on PFF ranked 10th among Big Ten guards, and he didn’t allow a single sack or QB pressure over the final 12 games as a redshirt freshman.

Oratokhai has all the tools to shine at center, and he might have only scratched the surface on his lofty potential.

Nebraska OL Justin Evans. (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

4. Justin Evans, Nebraska

For Nebraska’s offense to take the next step in 2026, its offensive line must pave the way under new OL coach Geep Wade. Arguably, no lineman will be more important in leading that charge than Justin Evans.

A 31-game starter for the Huskers, Evans personifies the anchor of NU’s offensive line. The 6-foot-2, 315-pound native of East Orange, N.J., rated as one of PFF’s top interior linemen after not allowing a single sack in 2025.

Nebraska has had a recent dearth of NFL Draft picks, but Evans could play his way into a bona fide pro if he lives up to his coaches’ expectations.

Ohio State offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) lines up against Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State won 27-9.

5. Carson Hinzman, Ohio State

As Ohio State remains among college football’s gold standards, Carson Hinzman has been a pillar for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons.

Boasting 35 career starts, including all 14 last season, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound fifth-year senior is as battle-tested as they come. Hinzman allowed just one sack over 841 snaps in 2025, helping him earn first-team AFCA All-American and third-team All-Big Ten honors.

OSU has plenty of higher-profile players on its roster, but few will be more important to its latest national title push than the Spring Valley, Wisconsin, native.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!