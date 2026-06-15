Ranking the Big Ten: Cornerback

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We will continue our Ranking the Big Ten series with a deep dive into the conference’s cornerbacks, ushering in a new group of top cornerback talent. Only two corners that made an All-Big Ten Defensive team are returning in 2026.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | EDGE | IDL | ILB |

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Defensive back Xavier Scott (UI Football)

1. Xavier Scott, Illinois

Xavier Scott is back. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback redshirted in 2025 after suffering an injury that required surgery in September. He played and started Illinois’ first three games last season.

In 2024, Scott was an All-Big Ten First Team pick by the media and a second-team selection by the coaches. He was an AP All-Big Ten First Team honoree and made Phil Steele’s All-America Honorable Mention. The Riviera Beach, Fla. native was one of the 15 semifinalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top DB in college football.

As a junior, he recorded 49 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and six pass breakups. Scott had a Pro Football Focus 80.5 overall defense grade, 85.5 tackling, 85.2 run defense and a 66.1 coverage grade. Against Scott, receivers caught 54.7% of their targets for 448 yards.

Scott is poised for a massive return if he can come back strong from his right ankle/foot injury.

Jyaire Hill (Photo by Michigan Athletics)

2. Jyaire Hill, Michigan

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill earned his first Big Ten recognition after his junior season in 2025. He earned Big Ten honorable mention honors by the league’s coaches and media.

Hill posted a career-high 36 tackles with three tackles for a loss for 12 yards. He added one sack for a loss of seven yards against Central Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound corner has 12 stop tackles and allowed 52.1% of the balls thrown his way to be completed and three touchdowns.

One of the best games of his season was against Nebraska in Lincoln. Hill recorded five tackles and didn’t allow a catch in four targets. He had season-highs of an 81.2 PFF tackling grade and a 78.2 run defense grade.

Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback AJ Harris (4) reacts after a pass break up by cornerback Cam Miller (not pictured) resulting in a fourth down for the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-6. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

3. A.J. Harris, Indiana

A.J. Harris will end his college football career at Indiana. He spent his freshman season at Georgia, followed by two seasons at Penn State. With the Nittany Lions, Harris started 26 games and joined Indiana with plenty of experience in the Big Ten.

Last season, he was a Big Ten honorable mention by the league’s coaches and media. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound corner earned 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and recovered one fumble.

Harris’s best season was in 2024 at Penn State. He had a career-high 48 tackles, four TFLs, five PBUs and one interception in 15 starts. The Phenix City, Ala. native allowed 56.5% of targets to be caught in 2024. In 2025, he led the FBS’s major-contributing corners with a 92% reception (23-of-25 targets).

Indiana is hoping Harris can have a season closer to his 2024 form with the defending national champions.

Jermaine Mathews (Birm/Lettermen Row)

4. Jermaine Mathews Jr., Ohio State

Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. returns for one last season with the Buckeyes. In his first season as a full-time starter, he was named to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches and honorable mention by the league’s media.

Mathews posted 26 tackles, two interceptions, three pass deflections, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack in 14 starts and 799 snaps. He allowed 62.6% of his targets to be caught (28-of-44) for 281 yards. But Mathews only allowed two touchdowns in nearly 695 defensive snaps.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native is one of the 42 men on the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, featuring 17 defensive backs, 16 defensive linemen and nine linebackers.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback played 528 snaps on defense and special teams for the 2024 national championship team. The Buckeyes aim to return to the national championship game. They’ll need the help of a lock-down corner or two.

Nebraska cornerback Andrew Marshall (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

5. Andrew Marshall, Nebraska

Andrew Marshall had a solid season in 2025, his first in the Big Ten after transferring from Idaho. The Husker cornerback is looking to put himself in a position to make it to the next level.

In his first season with Nebraska, Marshall started all 13 games. He recorded 45 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, his first career interception and four pass breakups. The 2024 All-Big Sky First Team pick allowed 50% of the balls aimed for his man to be completed (25-of-50). He allowed one touchdown in 662 snaps.

The Eastvale, Calif. native posted a career-high 81.0 run defense grade and a 79.2 tackling grade. His run defense grade was the second best on Nebraska’s 2025 team behind linebacker Javin Wright (82.5).

Marshall was a critical member of the Huskers’ second, which ranked third nationally in pass defense. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound corner earned Big Ten honorable mention honors by the league’s coaches and media.

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