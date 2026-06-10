Ranking the Big Ten: Edge/Outside Linebacker

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We will continue our Ranking the Big Ten series by diving into the best edge/outside linebackers in the conference. Three of the top four teams in the league have at least one edge on the list and one has two pass rushers.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C |

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John Henry Daley (© Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

1. John Henry Daley, Michigan

John Henry Daley is taking his talents to Michigan and will make a big splash in the Big Ten. Daley spent one season at BYU (2023) and two seasons at Utah (2024-25) before transferring to the Wolverines.

At Utah, he was an All-Big 12 first-team selection by the conference coaches. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Heading into his first Big Ten season, Daley is on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List and a preseason All-Big First-Team pick by Lindy’s.

The Walter Camp First Team All-American recorded 48 tackles, 17.5 TFLs and 11.5 sacks with two forced fumbles in 2025. He posted a 93.4 pass rush grade on Pro Football Focus, the second best of the edges and linebackers. The senior added a 92 defense grade, a 77.6 run defense grade and a 61.5 tackling grade.

Daley recorded 51 quarterback pressures with 10 sacks, nine hits and 32 hurries, according to PFF. He had five games with five or more quarterback pressures. He could be a menace to Big Ten offenses.

Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2. Anthony Smith, Minnesota

Minnesota edge Anthony Smith is returning for one final season with the Golden Gophers. He was named to the coaches’ All-Big Ten first team and the media’s All-Big Ten second team last season.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound edge led the Big Ten with 12.5 sacks and was second with 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025. Smith became the first Gopher to lead the Big Ten in sacks since Karon Riley‘s 13.0 sacks in 2000. The Shippensburg, Pa. native recorded the second-most sacks amongst the FBS edges.

He added 38 tackles in his first season starting all 13 games. Smith posted 44 quarterback pressures during her junior season. PFF credited him for 14 sacks, seven QB hits and 23 pressures. He had a career-high three sacks against Nebraska in a 24-6 win.

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti celebrates after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by: Max Unkrich/ScoopDuckOn3)

3. Teitum Tuioti, Oregon

The first Oregon Duck in the top five of the Big Ten’s pass rushers is Teitum Tuioti. Tuioti’s father, Tony Tuioti, was Nebraska’s defensive line coach from 2019-2021 and holds the same position at Oregon. Teitum played for Lincoln Southeast High School for three seasons.

After his junior season, Tuioti earned All-Big Ten third-team honors from the league’s coaches and media. Tuioti started all 15 games in his breakout season. He led Oregon with a career-high 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. His TFLs ranked fourth in the Big Ten and second amongst the league’s returners.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound OLB earned grades of 80 or higher in defense (83.8), run defense (80), tackling (81.2) and pass rush (82.7). He posted 38 total quarterback pressures, 47 stops and 45 tackles, according to PFF.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8). The University of Oregon Ducks football team beat the Montana State Bobcats 59-13 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Credit: Max Unkrich / maxunkrichphoto.com

4. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

Oregon’s outside linebacker duo is poised for a massive season of terrorizing college football offenses. Matayo Uiagalelei is also entering his senior season with high expectations.

The younger brother of LA Chargers QB DJ Uiagalelei earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from the conference’s coaches and media members.

As a junior in 2025, Matayo started all 15 games for the Ducks, which reached the College Football Playoff semifinals. He recorded 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound OLB earned PFF grades of 82.2 in defense and 82.7 in pass rushing. His run defense was a 73.8 grade but had a 36.5 tackling grade. Uiagalelei was credited with 52 total quarterback pressures and 21 stops.

Kenyatta Jackson (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)

5. Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State

Ohio State’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr. rounds out the senior-heavy Big Ten class of top edges/outside linebackers. After playing a career-high 549 snaps in 2025, Jackson received All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions. Ahead of his last season, he is on the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end started in all 14 games for the Buckeyes last season. He had the second-most tackles for loss (11.0) and sacks (6.5). Caden Curry, the team’s leader, was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson’s role became even more important.

Jackson collected 28 tackles, 21 stops and two pass breakups. The Miami Gardens, Fla. native had 45 quarterback pressures with eight sacks and nine hits according to PFF. He posted eight QB pressures and two sacks against Washington. Jackson’s second-best game was against Penn State, earning seven pressures and one sack.

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