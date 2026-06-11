Ranking the Big Ten: Interior Defensive Line

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We will continue our Ranking the Big Ten series with a look at the interior defensive line. As expected, the top five defensive tackles are all part of programs that win consistently.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | EDGE |

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Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) wraps up Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

1. Tyrique Tucker, Indiana

Tyrique Tucker constantly plugged gaps and shed many blocks to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors and make On3’s first-team All-American list over Indiana’s national title campaign. All 22 of his tackles last season came via STOP, which is the most among returning defensive tackles.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot, 307-pounder’s 30 pressures led Big Ten interior D-linemen last season, seven of which were sacks. And to put a cherry on top of it all, PFF grades him at 85.6 defending the run over the last two seasons.

Tucker is the perfect example of a Curt Cignetti developmental piece, starting his career at James Madison, and will most likely be a marquee selection in next year’s NFL Draft. As the Norfolk, Virginia, native enters his final campaign, first-team all-conference and All-American recognition are well in the cards.

Oregon defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington, left, pressures Wisconsin quarterback Hunter Simmons as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

2. A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

Oregon is beyond thrilled that A’Mauri Washington chose to return for his final season instead of heading to the NFL.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder’s 80.0 overall grade on PFF is the highest among returning Big Ten D-tackles — 10th among Power Four — who played meaningful snaps from scrimmage. The 2025 third-team All-Big Ten and On3’s second-team All-American defender’s eight deflected passes also led the entire country.

Despite his heavy frame, Washington’s nearly 17 mph speed helped him force backfield havoc with 18 hurries, two sacks and 27 tackles (24 STOPs). PFF’s No. 23 overall draft prospect is a problem-creating machine. Without a doubt, opposing offensive coordinators will have their hands full once the Ducks show up on Saturdays.

Michigan defensive lineman Enow Etta (17) tackles Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis (7) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

3. Enow Etta, Michigan

Enow Etta appears poised for a breakout senior season with All-Big Ten awardees Derrick Moore and Rayshaun Benny now in the NFL.

Nebraska fans may recognize each of those three names after Michigan piled up seven sacks on the Huskers last season. Etta was a pivotal piece in the backfield destruction on that September Saturday, with a sack and two hurries.

The two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week finished his junior season with 13 tackles (11 STOPs) and 11 hurries. At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, the native of Keller, Texas, has the tools to create further disruption.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle James Smith (3) fights past offensive lineman Gabe van Sickle (58) during Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026.

4. James Smith, Ohio State

Big Ten D-lineman of the Year and unanimous All-American Kayden McDonald is off to the Houston Texans as Ohio State hopes an SEC transfer fills his void.

James Smith is new to the Big Ten, but all too familiar with the Power Four level. The Alabama transfer started 12 games as a junior and boasts 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two QB hurries over that season.

Buckeye defensive line coach Larry Johnson has a proven track record of developing elite players. In fact, he’s developed 15 first-team All-Americans and 10 first-round draft picks. Don’t be shocked to see Smith thrive under Johnson’s teachings.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) celebrates a sack of Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025.

5. Eddrick Houston, Ohio State

Another Buckeye, Eddrick Houston, caps off the list. The rising star notched 21 tackles (14 STOPs), three sacks and forced a fumble across his sophomore campaign to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention.

With only four starts over OSU’s season, Houston proved he will be a name to watch by posting quality production on the highest stage in the College Football Playoff. That included career highs with five tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Cotton Bowl against Miami.

At 6-foot-3, 292 pounds, the junior looks to tag-team the consistently dominant defensive trenches with Smith beside him.

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