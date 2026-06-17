Ranking the Big Ten: Kicker

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the kickers. Clutchness, consistency, and big legs make this year’s group as talented as ever.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | EDGE | IDL | ILB | CB | S

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Indiana kicker Nico Radicic (15) kicks against Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Nico Radicic, Indiana

Indiana was college football’s most complete team during its 2025 national title run. That included boasting one of the top kickers in the game.

Nico Radicic returns to Bloomington as the Big Ten’s Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection (media). The redshirt junior knocked in 18 of his 19 field goal attempts – a 94.7% clip – and all 87 of his extra points last season. His 141 total points were the most ever by an IU kicker.

Radicic’s consistency gave the Hoosiers an elite weapon in the third element. He’ll once again be an x-factor as Curt Cignetti’s crew chases another championship in 2026.

Maryland place kicker Sean O’Haire (36) kicks an extra point against Nebraska at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

2. Sean O’Haire, Maryland

While Maryland didn’t have nearly the team success as Indiana, Sean O’Haire was right on par with Radicic as one of the league’s premier kickers.

The redshirt sophomore from Ireland was a fellow first-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches) after leading the conference with 1.75 made field goals per game. He ranked ninth nationally while hitting 21-of-24 tries (87.5%) and making all 29 of his PATs.

O’Haire set single-season Terrapin records for made field goals and total points (92). He also led all FBS freshmen in FG percentage and makes. He’ll again be a critical piece as Maryland looks to turn the corner in 2026.

USC kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) kicks an extra point against Michigan at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

3. Ryon Sayeri, USC

In his first season as USC’s starting kicker in 2025, Ryon Sayeri immediately established himself as a special teams weapon.

The redshirt sophomore connected on 21-of-25 field goals (84%) and all 48 of his extra points. That earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches. His season-long field goal of 54 yards tied for the third-longest by a Big Ten kicker last season.

A multi-time conference Special Teams Player of the Week who led the Big Ten with 111 points, Sayeri figures again to be a fixture among the league’s top kickers this season.

Penn State kicker Ryan Barker (94) kicks against Rutgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

4. Ryan Barker, Penn State

Penn State football has gone through its share of highs and lows recently. However, kicker Ryan Barker has been a pillar of consistency throughout.

The redshirt junior made 18 of his 19 field goals to tie Radicic for the Big Ten’s top FG percentage (94.7%) while making 44 of his 45 PATs. His career 88.2 field goal rate ranks first all-time at Penn State, and his 97.8% extra-point clip stands at seventh.

Barker is a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection, and he’ll be pushing for even bigger accolades as PSU begins its next chapter under new head coach Matt Campbell.

UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) attempts a field goal against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

5. Mateen Bhaghani, UCLA

Mateen Bhaghani might not have had the same kicking volume as others on this list, but his big leg and clutch makes put him among the Big Ten’s best.

A two-year starter for the Bruins, Bhaghani converted 16-of-20 field goals (80%) and connected on all 22 of his extra points. That helped him earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the league’s media.

The senior’s power helped put UCLA in scoring position more often than not. He matched Sayeri for the conference’s third-longest FG of 54 yards last season and ranks second in Bruin history with a 57-yarder in 2024.

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