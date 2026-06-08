Ranking the Big Ten: Offensive Guard

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We will continue our Ranking the Big Ten series with a look at the offensive guards. No shocker, but the interior O-linemen on this list have significant NFL potential.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT |

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Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson (65) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Greg Johnson, Minnesota

Greg Johnson has opened many holes and kept the pocket clean inside the trenches over his tenure as a Gopher. At 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, he boasts 28 starts over three seasons with only four sacks allowed in 1,972 snaps.

Meanwhile, the 2025 All-Big Ten honorable mention honoree’s 73.4 run-blocking grade on PFF was 15th among guards in the country. In fact, only two returning Big Ten guards graded above him. One of whom is Iowa’s Kade Pieper, who moved to center over the off-season.

There really is no weakness to the Prior Lake, Minnesota, native, and that’s why he carries our No. 1 ranking.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Drew Evans (62) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

2. Drew Evans, Indiana

Just behind Johnson is Indiana’s Drew Evans.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pounder didn’t allow a sack in 796 snaps last season. Not to mention, he just surrendered two hits on seven pressures across IU’s 16-0 national championship season.

And on the ground, that elite Hoosier rushing attack led the Big Ten with over 200 yards per game, averaging 5.4 ypc when it would run behind Evans at left guard.

Given head coach Curt Cignetti’s proven track record of winning and developing, the senior O-lineman appears to be the next in line to receive national awards and get drafted.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Montgomery (51) blocks for Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

3. Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

Luke Montgomery anchored the Buckeyes on the interior last season to bring home second-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors.

At 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, he posted an 85.2 run-blocking grade for zone runs on PFF. That alone was the seventh-best across the Power Four.

No surprise, but Montgomery was a main staple in Bo Jackson’s 1,090 rushing yards. In fact, the OSU running back averaged over seven ypc behind Montgomery’s opened holes.

While he’s beyond elite opening up ball-carrier lanes, his three sacks and 16 pressures nick him from the top two. Still, the Findlay, Ohio, native is projected as the No. 65 overall draft prospect on PFF’s 2027 Big Board.

Michigan OG No. 53 Jake Guarnera (Photo credit: Michigan Athletics)

4. Jake Guarnera, Michigan

As expected, Michigan’s ground-and-pound game gets a guard on this list in Jake Guarnera.

During his sophomore campaign, he contributed to 5.3 ypc. That average per carry was second over league play, and it helped Guarnera secure All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades.

Pass protection-wise, he was charged with just two sacks over 710 snaps. Now, as the Florida native enters his junior season under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, Guarnera is one to watch to earn not only all-conference honors, but also has the potential for national awards as well.

Photo: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Joe Brunner, Indiana

Indiana caps off the list with another proven offensive guard in Joe Brunner.

The Wisconsin transfer brings two years of starting experience to Bloomington, further strengthening its trenches. Most impressively, Brunner did not surrender a sack in 316 pressure opportunities last season.

The 6-foot-5, 317-pounder is as disciplined as it gets. In fact, only one penalty was called on the Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, native. While other Big Ten guards may feel deserving, IU continues to get the benefit of the doubt in our rankings due to its recent but consistent dominance in development.

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