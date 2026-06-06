Ranking the Big Ten: Offensive Tackle

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We will continue our Ranking the Big Ten series by diving into the offensive tackles, including two of the top tackle prospects in the 2027 NFL draft and up-and-coming players.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE |

Try HuskerOnline out for $1 AND get your first year for 50% off!

Carter Smith, Indiana (Photo by Dani Meersman/Indiana Athletics)

1. Carter Smith, Indiana

Left tackle Carter Smith paved the way for one of the best rushing offenses in Indiana history. The reigning national champions recorded six 300-yard rushing games, which is the most in a single season for the Hoosiers. Indiana led the Big Ten with 212.9 rushing yards per game and was 12th in the FBS.

He became the first Hoosier to earn the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2025. Smith also claimed a spot on the All-Big Ten first team, the first Hoosier lineman since 1987. With Smith at left tackle, Indiana’s offensive line was named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award in 2024 and 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 313-pound lineman earned an 85.7 offensive grade on Pro Football Focus, an 87.7 pass blocking grade and an 83.4 run blocking grade. His pass blocking grade ranks fourth in the FBS amongst players with over 300 passing plays.

In 2025, Carter allowed two sacks and seven quarterback hurries in 1,019 snaps. Both sacks were given up to Miami in the national championship.

Trevor Lauck, Iowa (Photo by Iowa Athletics)

2. Trevor Lauck, Iowa

Left tackle Trevor Lauck helped the Hawkeyes’ line earn the 2025 Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country. Iowa’s starting center Logan Jones, left guard Beau Stephens and right tackle Gennings Dunker are off to the NFL. All three earned Big Ten honors in 2025. Lauck, a soon-to-be senior, needs to take on even more responsibility in 2026.

Lauck earned third-team All-Big Ten honors by the league’s coaches and was an honorable mention by the Big Ten’s media. The Indianapolis, Ind. native also ranked No. 15 on On3’s list of top 100 college football players.

2025 marked the first extensive playing time of his career. He helped the Hawkeyes average 176.9 rushing yards per attempt, the fourth most in the Big Ten.

During 2025, he allowed no sacks, two quarterback hits and four QB hurries in 701 snaps. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle earned an 84.8 PFF offense grade, a 79.7 run blocking grade, and had the sixth-best 87.8 pass blocking grade in FBS.

3. Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Austin Siereveld, Ohio State’s left tackle, took a massive jump from his redshirt freshman season to his sophomore season. He earned All-Big Ten second-team honors by the coaches and third-team honors by the media.

Siereveld played 810 snaps in 2025, nearly doubling his experience in 2024. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound tackle allowed 15 quarterback pressures, including no sacks, two hits and 13 hurries.

The Liberty Township, Ohio native posted an 83.5 offensive PFF grade, an 83.3 run blocking grade and a 73.7 pass blocking grade. His pass blocking grade took a big hit after a zero against Miami in the College Football Playoffs.

Sieveveld was one of four Buckeyes to make On3’s list of top 100 best college football players. He ranks No. 36 in the group.

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Andrew Sprague and quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrate after a touchdown in a 63-3 win over Central Michigan. (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

4. Andrew Sprague, Michigan

Right tackle Andrew Sprague is poised to take a big step in 2026. In 2025, he started all 12 games, a career high after playing four games with one start in 2024. He allowed one sack, two hits and 17 quarterback pressures in 740 snaps.

Sprague earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from the conference’s head coaches and media. With his help, Michigan was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2025 Joe Moore Award.

The Wolverines had a strong rushing season. They ranked second in the Big Ten with 210.2 yards per game, third with 33 rushing touchdowns and 2,732 rushing yards. The offensive line assisted running back Justice Haynes to 122.4 rushing yards per game, the best in the conference. Haynes and Jordan Marshall averaged over six yards per carry.

Fox Crader, Oregon (© Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

5. Fox Crader, Oregon

Oregon tackle Fox Crader played 138 snaps in 2025 on the Ducks’ offensive line, which was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. He took 129 reps at left tackle behind Isaiah World, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers.

As a redshirt freshman, Crader led the Big Ten and was fifth in the FBS with an 88 PFF pass blocking grade in 2025. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman allowed only one quarterback pressure, a hurry, in nearly 130 snaps. His two best pass blocking grades were against USC (85.4) and Indiana (85.4).

The Vancouver, Wash. native was a consensus four-star recruit and a top-five recruit in the state of Washington in the Class of 2024.

Paired with his size, talent and experience, Crader is poised to be a beast in the Big Ten.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!