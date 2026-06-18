Ranking the Big Ten: Punter

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the punters, a group that features four Australians and two transfers. Two of the best punters in the portal landed in the Big Ten, one transferring into the conference and the other stayed.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | EDGE | IDL | ILB | CB | S | K |

Tom Weston Minnesota (© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

1. Tom Weston, Minnesota

Minnesota punter Tom Weston is the top returning punter in the Big Ten. He was named a All-Big Ten third-teamer by the league’s media and an honorable mention by the coaches.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound punter led the conference with 2,768 total punting yards over 65 punts. He averaged 42.6 yard per punt and a league-best 23 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. Weston recorded 15 punts of 50 yards or more with a season-high 59 yarder.

During the 2025 season, he posted a 81.1 punting grade according to Pro Football Focus. Michigan State’s Ryan Eckley, a first-team All-Big Ten pick, led the conference with a 81.5 grade.

Bryce McFerson Maryland (Photo by Maryland Athletics)

2. Bryce McFerson, Maryland

Maryland’s Bryce McFerson has been one of the best punters in the Big Ten over the last two seasons. In 2025, he was an All-Big Ten Second Team pick by the media and coaches.

McFerson is a three-time Ray Guy award selection for the top eight punters in the country.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound athlete recorded 2,473 total punting yards over 56 punts in 2025. He averaged 44.2 yards per punt as a junior. McFerson pinned 19 boots inside the 20-yard line. The Indian Trail, N.C. native had 14 punts over 50 yards with a season-best 62-yard punt vs. FAU.

McFerson recorded a career-high 79.7 punt grade. He posted a 19.6% return percentage with 11 returns for 91 yards.

Billy Gowers, Photo: Hawaii Athletics

3. Billy Gowers, Indiana

The reigning national champions landed arguably the best punter in the transfer portal. Billy Gowers joins Indiana after a spectatular freshman season at Hawaii.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound punter was named a PFF First-Team All-American and a freshman All-American by the FWAA. He led the national with a 93.2 PFF punt grade. The next closest Big Ten punter was Michigan State’s Ryan Eckley at No. 11 (81.5).

Gowers recorded 46.2 average yards per punt in his debut season, which was the 10th best nationally and third best in the Mountain West. He punted 49 times for 2,266 total yards and a 40.4 net. The Melbourn, Australia native placed 25 inside the 20-yard line. He had a 32.7% return percentage and two touchbacks.

With three more seasons of eligibility, Gowers will likely be on this list a few more times.

Rhys Dakin Michigan State (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

4. Rhys Dakin, Michigan State

Michigan State suffered a massive loss with the departure of Ryan Eckley, the reigning Big Ten Punter of the Year. But they replaced the now Baltimore Raven with former Iowa punter Rhys Dakin.

Over two seasons at Iowa, Dakin recorded 4,684 total yards for an average of 43.8 yards per punt. After averaging 43.6 yards per punt in 2025, Dakin was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media. He placed 18 punts inside the 20-yard line and had 10 punts of 50 yards or more.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound punter made a splash during his freshman season. He was named a FWAA Freshman All-American, PFF All-True freshman team and received second team All-Big Ten honors by the media.

In his final season at Iowa, Dakin posted the second best return percentage in the Big Ten (14%). He tied Florida’s Tommy Doman, a seventh round NFL draft pick, for the seventh best in the FBS. Six of his punts were returned for just 57 yards in 2025. As a freshman, the Australian had a 12.4 return percentage with eight returned punts for 153 yards.

Jakob Anderson Rutgers (Photo by Howard Smith/Rutgers Athletics)

5. Jakob Anderson, Rutgers

Jakob Anderson is one of the best punters in Rutgers history and he only entering his junior season. In 2025, he averaged 44.2 yards per attempt, which is the third-highest season average in program history. His 42.6 yard per punt in 2024 was the eighth best in school history. Will he add another record in 2026?

Anderson earned his first All-Big Ten honors, an honorable mention by the media in 2025. Last season, he had 33 punts for 1,460 yards. His 41.8 net punt yards was second in the Big Ten behind Penn State’s Gabriel Nwosu.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete had five punts returned for 59 yards and a 15.2% return rate. Anderson recorded the longest boot in the conference last season with a 68-yarder. He also placed 10 attempts inside the 20-yard line.

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