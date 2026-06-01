Ranking the Big Ten: Quarterback

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We start our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the quarterbacks. A mix of familiar faces and new additions will bring plenty of firepower to the position this season…

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Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during the 2025 Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

1. Dante Moore, Oregon

Once a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dante Moore turned down an early jump to the pros for another chase at a national title with Oregon. As a result, the Ducks boast not only the Big Ten’s top quarterback but arguably one of the best in all of college football.

Moore racked up over 3,500 passing yards, 30 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, and a 71% completion rate in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound redshirt sophomore led OU to the College Football Playoff semifinal before falling to eventual champion Indiana.

Moore has proven himself on the biggest stages. With a bounty of returning offensive weapons and another year in Dan Lanning’s program, the Detroit native could be even better this season. He will be in the conversation as one of the nation’s best players and the potential No. 1 overall pick in 2027.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin runs against UCLA at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch)

2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Like Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin enters the 2026 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten and arguably the country.

Sayin is coming off one of the most efficient freshman seasons in recent memory in 2025, leading the nation with a 77.0% completion percentage while throwing for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. The Carlsbad, California, native was a Heisman Trophy finalist and set records at one of the game’s elite quarterback programs.

With a year of experience and big-game reps under his belt, expectations in Columbus are sky-high with Sayin back under center. As the Buckeyes prepare for another national title run, they will need Sayin to be at his best when the spotlight shines brightest.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava throws a pass in the first half against Michigan at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

3. Jayden Maiava, USC

Jayden Maiava returns to USC riding some serious momentum after a standout 2025 campaign.

Maiava started all 13 games and posted 3,711 passing yards and a 24-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also led the nation with an impressive 91.2 QBR. The Hawaii native and former UNLV transfer earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and was up for the Davey O’Brien Award.

At 6-4, 230 pounds, Maiava’s size, arm, and running ability (157 rushing yards and six TDs last season) make him a unique dual-threat QB. With Lincoln Riley’s quarterback track record, Maiava could be a legitimate Heisman contender.

Indiana’s Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times)

4. Josh Hoover, Indiana

Given Curt Cignetti’s incredible turnaround at Indiana, Josh Hoover gets the benefit of the doubt as one of the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks for 2026.

The redshirt senior transfer from TCU brings experience and production to Bloomington. He leads all active FBS players in career passing yards (9,629) and ranks second in career passing touchdowns (71). After throwing for 3,472 yards and 29 TDs (13 picks) in 2025, the 6-2, 200-pound Texas native steps into a proven Indiana program fresh off a national title.

Hoover has tallied at least 3,400 yards and 27 passign scores in back-to-back years. Now he gets a chance to elevate his game at a championship-caliber program. Don’t be surprised if Cignetti has another Heisman candidate quarterback running the show in 2026.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. sets to pass during the LA Bowl against Boise State at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

5. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Demond Williams Jr. returns after an impressive 2025 campaign as Washington’s starter. He threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions at a 69.5% clip while rushing for 611 yards and six scores.

The Chandler, Arizona, native earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and set several program records in his debut campaign. That included a 400-yard passing, 100-yard rushing performance against Rutgers that broke the Huskies’ single-game total offense mark.

The 5-11, 191-pound sophomore is an elite dual-threat weapon who has thrived under UW head coach Jedd Fisch. After some offseason contract drama and a brief portal stint, Williams is back as one of the Big Ten’s best.

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