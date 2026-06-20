Ranking the Big Ten: Returner

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We conclude our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with a look at the return specialists. A former All-American, a transfer breakout candidate, and proven production headline the most explosive return specialists in the conference.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | EDGE | IDL | ILB | CB | S | K | P |

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Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Koi Perich, Oregon

Koi Perich has caused many headaches to Big Ten special teams coordinators in his first two years of college football. Now, the Minnesota transfer safety gives Oregon a beyond-shifty weapon in the return game.

As a Gopher, he ran 813 yards (31.3 per return) back off kickoffs, including a career-long 93-yarder last season.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder boasts 306 punt return yards at an 11.3 ypr. He’s a multi-time All-Big Ten honoree on defense, along with being named an all-conference returner and All-American as a true freshman in 2024.

Perich is simply a flat-out playmaker regardless of whether it’s during plays from scrimmage or on specials. With a playoff-caliber roster behind him, it’s easy to see the Esko (Minn.) native surpassing that production from Minneapolis in Eugene.

UCLA WR/return specialist Semaj Morgan (Photo credit: @_dubshow/Instagram)

2. Semaj Morgan, UCLA

Michigan transfer Semaj Morgan looks to provide a return spark for UCLA this season. Over three years in Ann Arbor, he totalled 231 yards (9.24 ypr) off 25 punt returns and added 186 yards running kicks back.

Last season, the 5-foot-9, 174-pounder significantly struggled in his specialty with just 30 punt-return yards on 13 attempts. However, his 201 yards on just 12 punt returns in his first two years at UM make up for it.

For Morgan, his quick shiftiness appears to be a great mix under new Bruin head coach Bob Chesney. Last season at the helm of James Madison, his special teams averaged a healthy 8.96 yards per punt return.

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

3. Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska

Jacory Barney flashed glimpses of elite potential last season as a return specialist under now-USC special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler. The Florida City (Fla.) native’s 22 punt returns led the entire Big Ten, which was a complete shift in what Nebraska had done in recent memory.

Those returns resulted in 270 yards, which was the most by a Husker since 2014. His 12.3 ypr ranked 13th in the country and is the most among returning punt returners in the conference. To add more to his case, Barney’s 80.4 punt-return grade on PFF a season ago was third in the league and is first among returning athletes.

At 6-foot, 170 pounds, Barney also took over an increased role returning kicks as the season carried on to record another 275 yards.

The explosive elusiveness makes him one of the better all-around athletes in the league. New coordinator Brett Maher and co-coordinator Nick Humphrey will likely lean heavily on the junior Husker this fall.

Michigan State RB/return specialist Kenneth Williams (Credit: @Kdubb/Instagram and Nebraska Athletics)

4. Kenneth Williams, Michigan State

Former Husker and third-team All-Big Ten kickoff returner Kenneth Williams is off to Michigan State.

At 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, he swung the momentum Nebraska’s way on several occasions last season. Who could forget his momentum-shifting 85-yard return at Maryland or go-ahead 95-yard touchdown to open the second half against Northwestern?

With just 12 returns on the season, he racked up a whopping 395 yards. Not to mention, Williams’ 32.9 ypr led all league players who had at least five attempts. PFF’s 80.1 kick-return grade for him topped the country in players who had at least 10 attempts.

Now, the Detroit (Mich.) native’s 10.5-second 100-meter speed will be paired with an elite-level coach in LeVar Woods. Woods may sound familiar to Husker fans, and that’s because he spent the past 14 seasons as Iowa’s special teams coordinator with constant Hawkeye return success.

Most recently, Woods developed Kaden Wetjen, who accounted for 1,538 yards on kickoff returns at Iowa. May Woods’ success lead to even more output from Williams?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

5. Brandon Inniss, Ohio State

Brandon Inniss has been a consistent staple in Ohio State’s return game the last two seasons.

At 6-foot, 199 pounds, the Buckeye receiver boasts 288 yards running punts back, along with another 113 yards on kickoff.

Of his 17 fielded punts, Inniss did not fumble, and his 9.0 ypr on punts is just behind two other Big Ten returning specialists. He received a 71.1 punt-return grade by PFF, which is third among athletes still in the Big Ten with 10+ attempts.

OSU only ran back eight kickoffs across last year. However, the Hollywood (Fla.) native fielded five of those. Lorenzo Styles returned one of those eight for a touchdown, but is now a New Orleans Saint. It’s fair to assume Inniss will get more opportunities to provide explosive playmaking on specials in both units this season.

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