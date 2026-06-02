Ranking the Big Ten: Running Back

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We will continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series with a look at running backs. From the elusive nightmares to the powerful bruisers, the conference is filled with NFL talent across the board.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB |

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Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) celebrates his touchdown reception during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

1. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers

Antwan Raymond surged on the Big Ten scene last season after taking over for Kyle Monangai as Rutgers’ RB1 and rightfully deserves the No. 1 ranking. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder rushed for 1,241 yards at 5.1 per carry for 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Meanwhile, Raymond has also proven he is a threat in the passing game, with 225 receiving yards and two more TDs. Those 1,466 all-purpose yards are the most among the returning running backs and helped him earn second-team All-Big Ten behind Emmett Johnson and Kaytron Allen.

The Montreal, Quebec, Canadian is a missed-tackle machine. In fact, Raymond evaded 76 tackles and had 884 yards after contact, both of which were fifth in the nation, and first in the Big Ten last year. His elusiveness only bolsters elite home-run ability. Raymond’s 36 explosive runs were the sixth-best among college football tailbacks.

Now he’s an upperclassman with the most proven production in the league. It’s safe to say that Raymond is the preseason front-runner for Big Ten RB of the Year.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

2. Bo Jackson, Ohio State

Just behind Raymond in returning production is Ohio State’s Lamar “Bo” Jackson. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns to help secure a spot on the 2025 freshman All-American team.

Not only does he return the second-most output in the Big Ten, but he’s also got an all-too-familiar name. Jackson was given the nickname of “Bo” as a child after 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson of Auburn.

The 6-foot, 217-pound sophomore’s 36 explosive runs last season tied Raymond for sixth-best in the country. And while Jackson’s lengthy rushes are impressive, so are his 724 yards after contact. That yardage after collision was the 12th-best in the Power Four.

PFF ranked him at 86.6 as a true freshman, which was 18th overall among Power Four running backs.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

3. Darius Taylor, Minnesota

Darius Taylor has tormented various Big Ten defenses over his three years at Minnesota. Many Husker fans would agree with that statement after witnessing him pile up a season-high 148 yards on the Blackshirts last October.

Over his college career, Taylor has rushed for 2,455 yards (5.05 ypc) and 19 touchdowns.

Last season, the Detroit, Michigan, native battled a lower-body injury but still posted 670 yards with four 100+ yard outings. Most impressively, 79.7% of those yards (534) came after contact.

As he enters his senior season, the 6-foot, 215-pounder is fully healthy and looks to match that lengthy production in maroon and gold.

Michigan Wolverines football running back Jordan Marshall scored 3 touchdowns against Purdue in 2025. (Photo by Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

4. Jordan Marshall, Michigan

Michigan’s Jordan Marshall is now the clear-cut RB1 after Justice Haynes’ transfer to Georgia Tech. Despite starting the year splitting reps until Haynes suffered a season-ending injury, Marshall accounted for over 1,000 all-purpose yards.

The 5-foot-11, 216-pound bruiser rushed for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns with an impressive 6.2 ypc, along with 92 receiving yards. The data backs up Marshall’s production. PFF graded him at 88.6 in rushing rating, which is the highest among this top five list.

Marshall really came on once Haynes was out of action. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native sprang off four consecutive 100-yard performances, including a season-high 185 yards and three TDs against Purdue.

Kyle Whittingham’s ground-and-pound philosophy will be in full effect in Ann Arbor. And it appears Marshall’s power style will blend well with the former Utah head coach at the helm.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

5. King Miller, USC

Lastly, in a tight top five is USC’s King Miller, who went above and beyond as a redshirt freshman.

Once a walk-on fourth-stringer as the season started, Miller quickly made his presence known due to several Trojan tailback injuries.

In fact, the 6-foot, 210-pounder nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark with 972 (6.2 ypc) after only having 11 carries once Big Ten play began. Of that ground production, 610 came after contact — third best among returning backs in the conference.

Miller racked up 100+ yards on the ground in four of the eight league matchups in which he had a touch.

The Calabassis, California, native burst on the scene on the biggest stage with a career-high 158 yards on just 18 carries against Michigan last October. Not to mention, he rushed for at least 70+ in seven of the final eight games.

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