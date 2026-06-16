Ranking the Big Ten: Safety

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with a look at safety. Just like the playmakers, blockers and run-stoppers, the consistent winning programs tout some of the best last-line of defenders in the league.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG | C | EDGE | IDL | ILB | CB |

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Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) celebrates against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Amare Ferrell, Indiana

Another Hoosier tops the list. But unlike many of the other Curt Cignetti products, Amare Ferrell had already been part of the IU program upon the current head coach’s arrival.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder boasts 28 starts over three seasons in Bloomington. Ferrell entered the Big Ten fire immediately as a true freshman in 2023 — the only Indiana rookie to not redshirt that season. Over the 2025 Hoosier title campaign, he picked four passes, six PBUs and 48 tackles (21 STOPs) to receive second-team All-Big Ten recognition.

PFF graded him at 80.1 overall across the season. The Lake City (Fla.) native also scored 82.8 in coverage and posted a respectable 70.5 against the run. Most impressively, he only surrendered a 48.4% completion rate when targeted. That was the best in the league in safeties who played over 750 snaps.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2. Koi Perich, Oregon

Oregon steals another defensive backfield playmaker from a conference foe in Minnesota transfer Koi Perich. The Ducks swayed All-American Dilllon Thieneman from Purdue last season. Perich’s do-it-all intangibles on defense and as a returner may one-up Thieneman, who was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Bears.

On3 projects the two-time All-Big Ten DB and former freshman All-American to earn first-team All-American honors now in green and yellow. Over two seasons as a Gopher, Perich recorded 128 tackles (67 SOLO), six interceptions, 11 PBUs and two forced fumbles. Last year, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder finished third on the team with 82 tackles.

Now, as an upperclassman and a deeper unit at UO, the pressure to multitask is off him. That alone may lead to an even more impressive season from the pure athlete at safety.

Michigan Wolverines football safety Rod Moore defended a pass beautifully against Alabama in 2023. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Rod Moore, Michigan

A torn ACL in 2024 has plagued Rod Moore’s past two seasons as he gets a sixth season of eligibility in Ann Arbor. At 6-foot, 198 pounds, he’s made the All-Big Ten team twice in 2022-23 over Michigan’s national championship run. He tackled 109 ball carriers (69 SOLO) and snagged six picks across those two award-winning seasons.

Last year, Moore only appeared in three games due to constant setbacks on the recovery trail. He actually attempted his comeback against Nebraska last September. However, he clearly wasn’t 100% after appearing in only 20 snaps. And he only appeared in two more games before being shut down for the season.

If fully healthy, the DB from Dayton, Ohio, is one of the better defenders in the league. The only concern is if he truly overcomes an ACL tear.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Zach Lutmer, Iowa

As you may have expected, Iowa has developed a local small-town product into one of the Big Ten’s best skilled defenders.

Enter Zach Lutmer. He’s a former three-star prospect, with the Hawkeyes being his only FBS offer in 2023, and likely a future NFL Draft pick.

A native of Rock Rapids (Ia.) with a population of less than 3,000, Lutmer earned second-team All-Big Ten accolades with 71 tackles (32 STOPs), three INTs and six PBUs. That production also recognized him as the winner of the 2025 Roy Carver Most Valuable Player on defense — an Iowa award given out each season.

At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Lutmer thrives in what the Hawkeyes call their “CASH position.” He can play corner, nickel and the strong-side safety. His overall defensive grade of 83.5, 84.8 (coverage) and 78.8 (run defense) last year proves how valuable he really is to Phil Parker. Without a doubt, the now-junior is a nightmare head-hunter that receivers have dealt with for two years.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) reaches for a pass while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (18) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

5. Jaylen McClain, Ohio State

While some may feel Nebraska’s Dwayne McDougle is deserving, Ohio State’s Jaylen McClain edges him out with proven Big Ten production in the last of our top five safeties. As a sophomore, McClain recorded 53 tackles (10 STOPS) and three PBUs to bring home third-team All-Big Ten.

With now-Dallas Cowboy Caleb Downs beside him, he graded among the best in the conference with a 78.1 overall grade. But what stands out about the 6-foot, 201-pounder is his ability to hit. In fact, he scored an 87.0 in tacking, which was sixth-best across the league last year.

Oftentimes, DBs are more prone than others to miss a tackle, but not McClain. The Rathway (N.J.) native just missed on 6.9% of his tackles. That alone is the best among returning safeties. Sure, interceptions and PBUs stand out on the statsheet.

However, fundamental consistency proves how valuable he really is for the Buckeye defense.

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