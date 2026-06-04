Ranking the Big Ten: Tight End

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We continue our annual Ranking the Big Ten series today with the tight ends. As usual, the conference boasts one of the nation’s most talented and versatile crops at the position going into the season.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB | WR

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Maryland tight end Dorian Fleming (9) picks up a first down after a catch in the first half against Northern Illinois at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

1. Dorian Fleming, Maryland

After transferring up from Georgia State, Dorian Fleming flashed his lofty potential in his first season at Maryland in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder tied for the Big Ten lead with 40 catches for 351 yards and three touchdowns while only starting 10 of his 12 appearances.

Now, the redshirt junior is poised to establish himself as one of the top tight end prospects in all of college football. Fleming emerged as a go-to target for the Terrapins’ emerging young quarterback, Malik Washington, including hauling in nine catches against Washington last year.

As Washington’s stardom continues to rise, Fleming’s role and production could skyrocket in 2026. He’s already on the John Mackey Award watch list and gaining plenty of preseason Big Ten praise. Fleming could establish himself as one of the nation’s best before all is said and done.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

2. Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Oregon fans are well aware of tight end Jamari Johnson, but he could soon become a household name in college football. The 6-foot-5, 257-pound transfer from Louisville was overshadowed last season by all of the talk about Kenyon Sadiq, who went in the first round of the NFL draft.

Believe it or not, some around Eugene think Johnson might be even better. The Inglewood, California, native played in all 15 games with 10 starts last season, catching 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage total ranks sixth in Oregon single-season tight end history.

The Ducks should have plenty of offensive firepower this season. However, Johnson very well could be OU’s biggest matchup problem of all.

Washington tight end Decker Degraaf (86) carries the ball after a catch while defended by Purdue defensive back Tahj Ra-El (21) at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

3. Decker DeGraaf, Washington

A former three-star prospect out of San Dimas, California, Decker wasted little time becoming a fixture in Washington’s offense.

The 6-foot-4, 249-pound junior has played all 26 of the Huskies’ games over his first two seasons in Seattle. That included a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted 32 catches for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns over 11 starts.

The former Freshman All-American is firmly on the 2026 preseason Mackey Award watch list. As his chemistry continues to build with UW quarterback Demond Williams Jr., Decker is quickly becoming one of the most promising talents at his position.

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) runs with the ball against Vanderbilt during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

4. DJ Vonnahme, Iowa

Iowa considers itself “Tight End U” for a reason, and DJ Vonnahme appears to be the next up in a long line of Hawkeye stars at the position.

Another local product from Breda, Iowa, Vonnahme led the team with 29 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2025. That came despite only starting five of his 12 appearances last season.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound sophomore saved his best for last, hauling in seven catches for 146 yards and a score in Iowa’s win over Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl. That marked the second-most receiving yards by a Hawkeye tight end in program history.

Ohio State tight end Hunter Welcing (84) eyes a pass during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus, Ohio.

5. Hunter Welcing, Ohio State

Ohio State has produced a long line of elite tight ends over the years, including turning Purdue transfer Max Klare into a second-round NFL Draft pick last season. The Buckeyes hope for a similar outcome in 2026 with another Big Ten transfer, Hunter Welcing.

A seventh-year transfer from Northwestern, Welcing already has as much veteran experience as anyone in the conference. He’s also coming off the best season of his long career with 28 catches for 296 yards and two scores with the Wildcats.

Injuries kept him off the field early in his career, but Welcing should be a fixture on a potent Ohio State offense this year. As long as he can stay healthy, he should be the next Buckeye tight end to take his game to the next level.

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