Ranking the Big Ten: Wide Receiver

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We will continue our Ranking the Big Ten series with a look at wide receivers. As usual, the conference is flooded with NFL-caliber athleticism split out.

Previous Ranking the Big Tens: QB | RB |

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Jeremiah Smith of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts to make a catch while being guarded by D’Angelo Ponds of the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jason Mowry / Getty Images

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Without a doubt, Jeremiah Smith is one of the nation’s perennial playmakers.

PFF ranks Smith as the top overall prospect on its 2027 NFL Draft Big Board, along with holding a 92.9 grade, which is the best among any returning wideout in college football.

The two-time All-American boasts 2,558 receiving yards off 163 receptions for 27 touchdowns over two seasons.

Many consider Ohio State to be “Wideout U,” and rightfully so, as it produces NFL receivers year after year. In fact, Carnell Tate was OSU’s WR2 last season and went No. 4 overall in the 2026 draft to the Tennessee Titans.

Tate’s departure may set Smith up for even higher accolades as a junior. The Miami native’s resume speaks for itself, and that’s why he is among many pre-season Heisman watchlists.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Kj Duff (8) reacts after a touchdown reception during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

2. KJ Duff, Rutgers

KJ Duff took the Big Ten by storm last season as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder racked up 1,084 yards on 60 receptions and returns the second-most receiving production behind Smith. Those numbers earned him All-American honorable mention and second-team Big Ten honors. That length helped him tie for first in the country with 22 contested catches.

Last October, Duff reached a new career-high with 241 yards on just seven receptions against Purdue. Sure, Purdue may not seem like strong competition compared to the rest of the league. However, the Riverhead, New York, native capped off his productive season with 127 yards against Penn State.

With Rutgers’ WR2 Ian Strong transferring to Cal, it’s safe to say Duff is in line to increase his output.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch for a touchdown against Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

3. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Indiana’s leading receivers, Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt, are off to the NFL. Now, the defending national champions turn to Charlie Becker to lead the way.

Becker finished third on the team with 679 yards and boasts some of the best returning production in the Big Ten, fourth among the returning conference WRs to be exact.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pounder reached that yardage on just 34 receptions for a 20-yard average per reception. And he quickly became a force near the end of the season.

In fact, Becker posted 100+ yards in three of the final four regular-season games, along with 164 total yards and two touchdowns over the Hoosiers’ title run in the College Football Playoff.

Not to mention, Becker will have TCU transfer and gunslinger quarterback Josh Hoover throwing to him often. Hoover threw for over 7,000 yards and 50+ TDs over the past two seasons, which should gel well with Becker’s deep-ball capability.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (Photo by: © Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

4. Dakorien Moore, Oregon

Similar to Indiana, Oregon searches for a new WR1 to step up since Malik Benson is off to the pros. And it all starts with Dakorien Moore.

The former four-star speedster flashed a great glimpse of potential as a true freshman with 497 yards on 34 receptions and four TDs.

Moore was a difference maker in the UO’s 30-24 double-overtime win at Penn State last year. In fact, he had a game-high 89 yards with seven balls caught. Across 11 contests, his 45.2 yards per game are the most among any returning Duck.

At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, a breakthrough 1,000+ yard season may be within reach, especially with one of the nation’s best and a future NFL Draft pick, Dante Moore, throwing to him.

Michigan State’s Darius Snow, left, tackles Michigan’s Andrew Marsh during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. — Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Andrew Marsh, Michigan

Like Moore, Andrew Marsh is a rising young star in Ann Arbor.

Over his true freshman campaign, Marsh led the Wolverines with 651 yards on 45 receptions and added four touchdowns.

The former four-star prospect showcased that potential with a whopping 189-yard outing on 12 catches in Michigan’s 24-22 gritty win over Northwestern last November. PFF graded Marsh 15th-best across Big Ten wideouts last season, and he did not drop any passes as a rookie.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has already built significant chemistry with former five-star QB Bryce Underwood. That dynamic duo may be poised to create highlight-reel havoc across Big Ten defenses with another year under their belts.

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