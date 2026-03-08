Red-hot offense leads Nebraska to home-opening weekend sweep

Nebraska softball (18-4) closed out its opening weekend at Bowlin Stadium with a 10-2 run-rule victory over Omaha (14-6).

The Huskers defeated their in-state rival twice in the same number of days. On Sunday, Alexis Jensen took over for Hannah Camenzind after 1 2/3 innings. Jensen closed out the game, allowing three hits, two runs and four strikeouts.

On Saturday, they won 4-1 behind a two-hitter allowed by right-handed pitcher Jordy Frahm.

To open the season at Bowlin Stadium, the Huskers took down South Dakota State 9-4 and 8-0 in a doubleheader on Thursday.

Here is a recap of NU’s series with Omaha and takeaways from a successful week in Lincoln, Neb.

Game recaps

In Game 1 of the series, the Huskers scored one run in four different innings.

They cashed in on home runs from Jesse Farrell and Ava Kuszak. After three straight singles in the fourth, Kacie Hoffmann had an RBI single to left for H. Camenzind to score. H. Camenzind grounded out in the next inning, but her twin sister, Lauren, scored to make it 4-0.

Frahm didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning. Boltz’s hit bounced off her glove for a single. Marra Cramer smashed a two-out home run in the top of the seventh to end the shutout.

On Sunday, H. Camenzind started in the circle but had a rough go. She allowed three hits, one walk, one hit by pitch and struck out one in 1 2/3 innings. Jensen closed out the game, giving up three hits, two runs and striking out four.

In the bottom of the second, Frahm and H. Camenzind each hit a two-RBI home run. Jensen added an RBI double, and Sammie Bland cracked a double too. NU took a 5-0 lead off four hits and a fielding error.

Omaha got on the board with another two-run homer, this time by Katherine Johnson in the third. The Huskers added four runs to their lead in the fifth with two doubles and three singles to go up 9-2. Bland ended the game with a walk-off home run to left field to complete the run rule.

Husker offense dominates in opening weekend

Nebraska softball’s offense was red hot in its first weekend at Bowlin Stadium. NU outscored their first four home opponents 31-7.

The Huskers recorded 19 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs and nine doubles. Ava Kuszak led with five extra-base hits, with three homers and two doubles.

NU’s season extra-base leader, Jesse Farrell, was out vs. Omaha on Sunday with an injury. She has 15 extra-base hits with seven homers and seven doubles. Head coach Rhonda Revelle said Farrell was in concussion protocol. Freshman Carlie Muhlbach started at catcher and had two great foul catches for out.

On Sunday, the Huskers weren’t struck out and had 11 hits. Revelle was proud of how her team go out of the second inning without allowing a Maverick run and then posted a five spot in the third.

Bland blends back into lineup

Bland has had a difficult start to the 2026 season. She was under the weather during the opening weekend in San Antonio, Texas. The junior injured her left shoulder against UCF and stayed out of the batting lineup for eight games.

She returned to the batting lineup against Tulsa. She smashed a home run in her first at-bat.

Bland has been wearing a brace on her left shoulder. She had a close call on Sunday. She dove for a hot grounder down the left line and came up rubbing her shoulder. Bland said postgame that her brace is doing its job.

The third baseman called game for Nebraska softball with a home run to start the bottom of the sixth. Halfway down the third-base line with her team waiting at home, she tapped her left shoulder. After the game, she said her and Revelle were giving the brace credit for another homer.

“She expects a lot of herself offensively and she has been a big part of our offense every year she has been here,” Revelle said. “So to have a little bit of a slow start and then get injured and not be able to swing, that nearly kills her.

“She’s having to come back. She’s not getting to swing as much as she would like to but she’s having to figure out how to do things differently with coach (Diane) Miller.”

