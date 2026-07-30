Rhule's Big Ten Media Day message: 'We didn't come here to go 7-6'

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule made his fourth appearance at the Big Ten Media Days podium on Thursday in Chicago. While he took pride in the Huskers’ gradual rise from 5-7 in Year 1 to 7-6 last season, Rhule made it clear that it was time to take a bigger step.

Joined by three player representatives he brought with him to the Hilton Chicago – center Justin Evans, tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, and cornerback Andrew Marshall – Rhule pointed to NU’s returning experience as a primary reason for optimism in 2026.

When he made his Big Ten Media Days debut in 2023, Rhule’s message was that Nebraska’s first order of business was to “earn back the respect” – both locally and nationally. After consecutive bowl appearances, he feels his program accomplished that goal.

Now, it was all about NU returning to national prominence.

“We didn’t come here to go 7-6,” Rhule said. “We came here to compete for this (a Big Ten championship trophy). And being here today with teams who won the national championship, it’s inspiring… We understand that we have to take a step this year. We’re excited to do that.

“But I hope you can hear in my voice, I believe we will because of the young men in our program and what they’ve done.”

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Nebraska’s next hurdle is winning in November

Rhule was asked what must happen for Nebraska to take that next step as a program. He said it started with winning in November.

The Huskers face a daunting second half of their 2026 schedule. That features three road games and a home clash with national title contender Ohio State in November. Under Rhule, NU is just 2-10 in November, including a 1-3 finish last season.

For Nebraska to finally turn its late-season tide, Rhule said it would all come down to everyone – from himself, his staff, and his players – being at their best when it mattered the most.

“Champions are made in those winning moments in the cold, on the road, late in the season,” Rhule said. “Those are championship moments. For us, we have to excel in those. It’s me, it’s our staff – and I love our coaches – and it’s our players.

“You have to have players that want to be in those moments. They want the hat on their head when it matters, and I think we have those guys. Some people can snap their fingers, and it happens overnight. We’re builders. We had to build, and we love doing it.

“That’s why I talk about these guys – it’s not me who’s the builder, it’s Luke, it’s Justin Evans, it’s Cam Lenhardt. It’s all these guys on our team that have weathered the storm, stayed here throughout, and we understand the expectation. That’s why we came to Nebraska.”

Rhule pushes for uniform non-conference scheduling

For the first time in years, Nebraska will not face a power-conference program in its three 2026 non-conference games.

With the SEC throwing jabs about its perceived disparity in schedule strength compared to the Big Ten, Rhule shared his thoughts on a requirement to face at least one power non-con opponent.

If Big Ten commissioner Tony Petiti’s push for an expanded 24-team College Football Playoff model succeeds, Rhule thought such a requirement would make “total sense.” That is, so long as every FBS conference was doing it.

“To me, it’s never been about what the requirement is. It’s, is the requirement the same for everybody else?” Rhule said. “Like, in the NFL, one team doesn’t play more games than the other. We’re in conferences now where one maybe plays nine conference games, one plays eight, one requires this. I think we should just make it the same.

“I think when things are transparent and when they’re equal, the best way to settle these things is on the field. So, I look forward to the day that all the conferences – we have great conferences. I don’t think this is about this conference is better than that one. All these conferences are committed to playing football at the highest levels…

“So, I would be happy to play anybody, just as long as the other teams that are competing for the same trophy are doing the same thing.”

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