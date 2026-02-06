Roger Craig becomes sixth Nebraska player inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Nebraska running back and NFL great Roger Craig has been selected to the 2026 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The newest class of inductees was announced Thursday night at NFL Honors in San Francisco.

Craig becomes the sixth Nebraska player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the first since offensive linemen Will Shields and Mick Tingelhoff were part of the 2015 class. Other former Huskers in the Hall of Fame include Guy Chamberlin, Roy Lyman and Bob Brown.

Craig played 11 seasons in the NFL from 1983 to 1993 after being selected in the second round by the San Francisco 49ers in 1983. He became the first player in league history to rush for 1,000 yards and record 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, accomplishing the feat in 1985.

Roger Craig is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/VEClPyWPNH — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 6, 2026

Craig’s NFL career defined by versatility and championships

Craig helped lead the 49ers to three Super Bowl championships and was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 1988. He finished his career with the Raiders in 1991 and the Vikings from 1992 to 1993.

His Hall of Fame career followed an outstanding run at Nebraska from 1979 to 1982. Craig finished his Husker career with 2,446 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. As a sophomore in 1980, he rushed for 15 touchdowns and averaged 7.1 yards per carry.

A native of Davenport, Iowa, Craig earned first-team All-Big Eight honors in 1981 after rushing for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns while helping Nebraska win a conference title. He added 586 rushing yards as a senior, leading the Huskers to another Big Eight championship and a 12-1 record.

Craig was the lone inductee from the senior finalist category. He is joined in the 2026 class by Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri.

The Class of 2026 will be officially inducted Aug. 8 in Canton.

