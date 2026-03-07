Sanderson plays hero with a walk-off homer to lift Nebraska baseball over Michigan State

It took a few hours of delays and extra innings after the bullpen blew up in the top of the ninth, but Nebraska baseball (8-5, 1-0) got Big Ten play started on Friday by besting Michigan State (3-9, 0-1) 5-4 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ty Horn delivered an art form of a start. The junior went seven innings, finishing at 100 pitches. Pitching to contact, he kept MSU off the board until the fifth inning. A sixth-inning home run from Jett Buck gave the Huskers a lead once again. However, a three-run blowup from right-hander Kevin Mannell in the top of the ninth made it a new ballgame.

Yet first baseman Case Sanderson played hero by sailing a two-out slider for a walk-off homer to right field in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Big Red over the Spartans.

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers’ first win of Big Ten play…

Pitchers’ dual highlights a gritty few innings

Horn came out firing in the top half of the first inning. After rumors placed his fastball around 95 mph in the fall, the junior flashed 96 mph on the Haymarket Park radar gun early. He faced only eight hitters across the first two frames while keeping his defense involved.

Aidan Donovan toed the rubber for the Spartans and matched Horn in all facets. The sophomore entered Friday with a 3.95 ERA across 13 2/3 innings. He also faced five batters in the first and surrendered no runs. Nebraska reached him in the second inning behind three singles.

Devin Nunez recorded his first hit of the game with an RBI single that knocked in Buck from the No. 8 spot in the lineup. The base knock marked only his fourth hit of the season, providing a spark as the 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman selection put the Huskers on the board.

Horn continued to roll as he faced the minimum in the third and four batters in the fourth inning. Donovan kept the Huskers off the board as well despite allowing seven hits through five innings.

Buck’s long ball gives NU the lead

Horn finally showed a flaw in the top of the fifth. After inducing two fly outs to Mac Moyer in center field, Horn surrendered a single up the middle. After the runner stole second, Randy Seymour poked an opposite-field single to drive him in, putting the Spartans on the board.

Buck responded for the Huskers in the bottom half. With two outs in the sixth, Buck elevated a ball into the “Home Run Terrace” in right-center field to give the Huskers a 2-1 lead heading into the seventh.

The Huskers’ starter extended his strong outing into the seventh inning. Despite entering the frame with 92 pitches, Horn worked quickly. He recorded his second strikeout for the first out and induced a flyout to the new right fielder, Max Buettenback. After allowing a single, he picked off the pinch runner to finish his outing with a highlight.

The Huskers added insurance in the bottom of the seventh. Moyer poked a single to bring in freshman catcher Jeter Worthley, extending the lead to 3-1 after seven. Nebraska grabbed another insurance run in the bottom half of the eighth inning. Rhett Stokes’ single drove in Sanderson to make it 4-1.

Bullpen blows up yet again, but Sanderson comes through

Entering the top of the ninth with a three-run lead, it appeared the Huskers would cruise to victory. Mannell recorded a 1-2-3 top of the eighth frame, but lost his command in the save opportunity.

After walking the first Spartan and allowing a single, Isaac Sturgess erased the NU lead with a three-run nuke to right field. J’Shawn Unger took over and got the Big Red out of the frame.

With a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth, Nebraska was sent down. And with two down in the bottom of the 10th, it appeared it would take 11 innings. However, Sanderson had enough of the MSU comeback and delivered the dagger with his two-out solo bomb to lift the Huskers.

Horn trusts his defense in dominant start

Horn has been a staple of an electric swing-and-miss fastball through his first three starts. He tallied 16 strikeouts for the season after adding five against Auburn. The start of Big Ten play has forced him to rely on his defense to battle through innings.

In the offseason, Horn talked religiously about becoming a more efficient pitcher, and his Friday start gave a glimpse into what that could look like. The Spartan offense provided a great opportunity for Horn to work deep into his outing. By the time the fifth inning ended, the junior had barely eclipsed the 70-pitch mark without recording a strikeout.

The best part about the efficiency was the lone walk he allowed. That walk, which came in the first inning, was the only one he surrendered in his outing. It was a huge step forward from the eight he allowed across his first three starts.

There were question marks surrounding how hittable his fastball was ahead of conference play. While the swing-and-miss rate was not as high, he was able to miss the barrel. The first few barrels came in the fifth inning when he finally surrendered a run.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond on Saturday for its second game of the series against Michigan State at 2 p.m. CT. It can be seen on B1G+.

