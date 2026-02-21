Strong Horn start isn't enough for Nebraska baseball in 4-2 loss to No. 15 Louisville

Nebraska baseball opened the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series Friday afternoon, falling to No. 15 Louisville 4-2 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. A sixth-inning collapse allowed the Cardinals to take the lead and eventually close out the victory.

Ty Horn managed a strong no decision start going 5+ innings, striking out five Cardinals. Dylan Carey elevated a ball to grab the 21st home run of his career but it wasn’t enough energy for the Huskers to rally.

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers second loss of the season…

String of chaotic plays keep game knotted

The first few innings of the game provided some unlucky and chaotic plays on both sides. The Louisville starter, Ethan Eberle, struggled with command early on while pumping a fastball in the 91-93 mph range. The southpaw found issues missing glove side from the get-go, walking leadoff Mac Moyer on four pitches. After finding the strikezone on pitch six, Jett Buck managed to turn on an inside heater for the game’s first hit. Despite the strong start, Eberle settled in and kept NU off the board.

On the mound, Horn looked sharp, sitting 92-95 mph and landing his slider for early strikes. In the first, Horn picked up two clutch strikeouts to work around a jam. In the second, the oddities grew. Eberle’s pitch count rose and the Huskers’ worked to take advantage.

Will Jesske poked a bloop double off the glove of the second baseman. Two straight walks loaded the bases before Louisville third baseman Bayram Hot made a diving play, completing the double play and keeping the Huskers’ off the board.

The junior, Horn, benefited from a controversial foul call in the second inning. It came on a hard-hit grounder that narrowly missed being a fair ball down the first-base line. Two runners would have likely scored but the Cardinals were kept off the board. After a hit-by-pitch and a defensive miscue by Carey, Horn induced a 4-3 double play of his own to keep the game scoreless.

Two-out hitting strikes again for the lead

Nebraska remained persistent at the plate, keeping Eberle from finding comfortability on the mound. After two quick outs, Joshua Overbeek and Carey sparked a gritty two-out rally with back-to-back singles to left-center. Cole Kitchens delivered the first crack in the Louisville armor with another single to left-center.

Horn settled in during the fourth inning, recording two quick outs highlighted by his third strikeout on a 95 mph fastball. After allowing a hard line-drive single and walking Louisville catcher Jimmy Nugent on four pitches, the Halstead, Kansas, native battled back. Horn recorded his fourth strikeout of the afternoon by freezing Ben Slanker to strand two and maintain the 1-0 lead.

The two-out hitting continued to roll for Nebraska in the fifth inning. After Eberle made both Case Sanderson and Overbeek look foolish with strikeouts, Carey sat on a slider and sent it the other way and over the wall for a home run. His second home run of the season gave the Huskers a 2-0 lead with Ty Horn rolling toward a quality start.

Horn entered a decision worthy start after completing five innings. He remained in command despite issuing a one-out walk to Griffin Crain. The Huskers worked a fielder’s choice, which was originally scored as a double play, and a flyout to left to navigate a hitless frame and take a 2-0 lead into the sixth.

Simple mistakes plague Nebraska’s back half

Mistakes defined the back half of the game for NU. Horn began the sixth inning but surrendered the Cardinals’ first extra-base hit of the afternoon to end his outing. He finished with five-plus innings of work, recording five strikeouts and allowing two free passes over 80 pitches. The junior right-hander handed the ball, and his baserunner, over to senior Caleb Clark.

Clark struggled, committing a throwing error that allowed the first Louisville run to score. Ryan Harrahill entered and recorded the second out before allowing a ground-rule double to give Louisville its first lead, 3-2, at the end of six innings.

The Huskers worked some traffic onto the base paths in the seventh with Sanderson working a leadoff walk. Overbeek then roped a ball to left field for a lineout. The left fielder deked Sanderson, causing him to be too far off the bag, and doubled him off at first base which kept the Cardinals lead intact at 3-2.

Tague Davis grabbed some insurance for UL with a no-doubt home run in the seventh to extend the lead to 4-2. That lead was all the Cardinals needed. Aaron England entered for UL and retired the side to close it out.

The Huskers will get 24 hours off before taking on another strong opponent in Kansas State. K-State began their season strong going 4-0 at the MLB Desert Invitational. First pitch is slotted for 7 p.m. and can be watched on FloSports.

Player POS AB R H RBI 2B 3B HR BB K HBP SH SF LOB SB CS PO A E AVG Moyer, Mac CF 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 .500 Buck, Jett 2B 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 4 0 .409 Sanderson, Case 1B 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 .389 Overbeek, Joshua 3B 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 .429 Carey, Dylan SS 4 1 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 0 .500 Kitchens, Cole DH 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Jesske, Will LF 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 .438 Buettenback, Max RF 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Worthley, Jeter C 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 7 1 0 .133 TOTALS 32 2 8 2 2 0 1 5 8 1 1 0 10 1 0 24 8 1

Player IP H R ER BB K HR HBP BF ERA NP Horn, Ty 5.1 5 1 1 2 5 0 0 21 1.96 80 Clark, Caleb (L) 0.1 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 4 3.86 19 Harrahill, Ryan 2.2 2 1 1 0 2 1 0 10 1.73 30 TOTALS 8.0 8 4 2 3 7 1 0 35 4.48 129

