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The 3-2-1: Four Top-100 recruits, Monster's Big 12 gamble and Nebraska's transfer numbers

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Sean Callahan@Sean_Callahan
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Trae Taylor Elite 11 pic13
(Photo credit: HuskerOnline/Sean Callahan)

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