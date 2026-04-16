The 3-2-1: Stadium plans near, a rising in-state OL name and key Husker questions moving forward

Nebraska nears key Memorial Stadium plans, a 2028 OL name is rising fast, and we break down major questions facing the Huskers.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with the latest insights, key questions, and one bold prediction.

RELATED – Three & Out: Ahmad Hudson breakdown, early Big Board hits and spring evaluation period begins

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK

1 – We should learn the future plans of Memorial Stadium by Friday

Friday should be a big day. More than likely, we will learn the future plans for Memorial Stadium. Things like a timeline and the proposal that Nebraska AD Troy Dannen will bring before the NU Board of Regents on Apr. 24.

When I look at this potential project, it’s about improving the seven home football Saturdays, but it’s also about setting up the stadium to host other events beyond game day. As you look to the future of college athletics, creating additional revenue streams beyond home football Saturdays will be important.

Schools can’t assume the TV money will remain at its current level, because over time, we could see more of it go toward paying the players. That’s why using your venue for other events will be important in the future of college athletics.

This project will more than likely address that by modernizing the stadium to host other high-level events.

The project will also address years of deferred maintenance within the bones of the stadium that may have been overlooked amid the several athletic director changes we’ve seen at NU since 2002. When you have a structure that’s over 100 years old, and a south end zone that hasn’t been touched since it was built in 1964, there’s going to be quite a bit that needs to be addressed.

2 – Malcolm 2028 OL Gerriy Dewaard is a name on the rise

A new in-state name has emerged on the 2028 recruiting front. Malcolm (Neb.) offensive lineman Gerrit DeWaard has picked up offers from Iowa State, Wisconsin and Kansas State this past week. NU offensive line coach Geep Wade was at his school on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 290-pound DeWaard is part of an impressive group of linemen in the in-state class of 2028. He joins Omaha Westside’s Justin Parish Jr. and Bellevue West’s Micah Santiago, who have already picked up Power Four offers.

NU has not yet made an in-state offer for 2029, but you have to think DeWaard is very close to earning one.

3 – Dani Busboom Kelly is not backing down from competition

You have to love the approach from volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly. She is not backing down from any competition.

We already know that Busboom Kelly will take her team to Wrigley Field to play Missouri on Labor Day weekend, but we also learned that a match with Texas is set to happen.

The match with the Longhorns could take place in Las Vegas, adding even more spotlight to the sport.

2026 is setting up to be unlike any year we’ve seen with Husker volleyball, with the Wrigley and Texas matches, along with a Big Ten volleyball tournament set to be announced at a neutral site. For the record, we are not expecting it to be played in the state of Nebraska.

TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK

1 – Did the NCAA come down hard on Iowa and Kirk Ferentz?

Did the NCAA come down too hard on Iowa for the admitted tampering by head coach Kirk Ferentz to quarterback Cade McNamara?

Obviously, as a Husker fan, you probably get a kick out of all this, but let’s be honest, what is the NCAA doing? There have been so many more blatant cases of tampering during the portal era. This involved a player who was out the door at Michigan and ended up a major bust at Iowa.

The punishment overall just seems too harsh for the crime. I don’t blame Ferentz one bit for being upset, knowing some of the other shenanigans that have gone on.

2 – What are Nebraska’s chances with TE Ahmad Hudson?

What are Nebraska’s chances with top 100 tight end Ahmad Hudson? The 2027 prospect from Louisiana announced he is down to two schools this week – NU and LSU. He’ll take official visits to both places.

It’s great that the Huskers have gotten to this point, but history shows that pulling a top-level player out of Louisiana and away from LSU is extremely rare. I know the Huskers feel like it’s a 50-50 battle today, but this is going to be a tough one to win.

I’d also think the price to land Hudson will be extremely high. The X-factor is basketball, and if that will play into this decision as much as football.

Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics

ONE PREDICTION: A series win vs. USC

Nebraska went 1-3 last week, but they were a few plays away from being 3-1 or better against Oregon and Kansas. NU bounced back on Tuesday against Creighton and now has a massive home series against USC.

It’s going to be a little bit chillier at times this series, which I think favors the Huskers. I predict you will see Will Bolt’s team walk away with a big series win and be in the driver’s seat for a second-place finish in the Big Ten.

Sean Callahan can be reached at [email protected] and is heard daily at 6:45 am and 5:05 pm on Big Red Radio 1110 KFAB in Omaha during the football season. He can also be seen on KETV Channel 7 in Omaha during the fall, and each week, he appears on Nebraska Public Media’s Big Red Wrap-Up Tuesdays at 7 pm.

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