Three & Out: Wrapping up the 2027 class, Barrett Kitrell caps off a strong OL group, and spots in classes can change quickly

Three & Out is Nebraska On3’s feature, where HuskerOnline recruiting analyst Bryan Munson shares his weekly insights on current issues regarding Nebraska football and recruiting.

This week, we will take a closer look at the few remaining targets for Nebraska in the 2027 recruiting class, Barrett Kitrell wraps up a strong offensive line group for Geep Wade, and just like that, your luck can change.

Here is your Three & Out:

Four Moving Parts Remain in the 2027 Class

Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class has surged to 21 commitments, with the recent additions of defensive back Brennan Drummond and offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell since Sunday. The projected class size was 20-22 commitments, with some flexibility to take a difference maker or two if needed.

With all of the official visits in the rearview, the question has now become ‘who else could Nebraska add to the recruiting class?’ There are four clear targets that Nebraska is still in play with, though some are less likely than others, heading into the end of June. Here are those four targets:

4-Star Wide Receiver Khalil Taylor

The word heading into Taylor’s official visit to Nebraska was that Taylor might already be a silent commitment to Penn State, that he could be trying to drive up his price tag, and that another source laughed when I asked what Nebraska’s chances were of getting Taylor.

A lot has changed.

That same source changed their tune with me earlier this week, saying, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

Nebraska clearly made up a lot of ground on Taylor. This is the Huskers’ last chance to add a premier high school receiver to the 2027 class. Expect a tremendous effort from Matt Rhule and the Huskers to bring Taylor west to Lincoln. This one is tough to quantify. I still have Penn State in the lead, but the margin is definitely smaller.

4-Star Cornerback Kamauri Whitfield

Whitfield has gone quiet since his official visit to Nebraska two weekends ago. As with Taylor, the official visit clearly closed the gap between the Huskers and Gators. It also didn’t hurt that Whitfield didn’t take an official visit to Florida State, his childhood favorite program.

Heading into his official visit to Nebraska, it seemed the Gators had a large lead over the Huskers and the rest of the programs. That makes sense since they are an in-state program. But once he got to Lincoln and got back around former high school teammate Danny Odem and Nebraska secondary coach Addison Williams, with whom Whitfield has a long-standing relationship.

Whitfield will announce his decision on July 6. I have Nebraska and Florida neck-and-neck heading into the last two weeks before his commitment date.

5-Star Tight End Ahmad Hudson

I am not about dragging things out or mentioning things for clicks when there is clearly nothing going on. But some intel late last week indicated Nebraska was feeling better about the possibility of pulling off the flip of the No. 1 tight end, Ahmad Hudson, from LSU to the Huskers.

The LSU legacy is a generational talent. He is committed to playing both football and basketball, and the Huskers are also interested in getting him to play in Lincoln. Nebraska is talking about completely reinventing their offense to center around him.

The Huskers are saying the right things. They have since the beginning with Hudson. According to another source, this will be a “family decision”. Hudson and his family are very close, and if they decide Nebraska is the move, it will be an all-in decision for them. I put the flip chances at 30%, conservatively.

5-Star Interior Offensive Lineman Albert Simien

Simien included Nebraska in his top five during his commitment date announcement earlier this week. The other schools were Texas A&M, LSU, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss. Leading up to his official visit to Nebraska, LSU had surged, cutting into the lead that A&M seemed to have over the rest of his list.

He has always had a soft spot for Nebraska. Simien connected with the staff and recruits. The Husker coaching staff has done a tremendous job with Simien. Nebraska has five offensive linemen in the class, but it would undoubtedly make room to add Simien.

And while Nebraska would take a sixth lineman if it were Simien, that likely won’t be an issue. Simien has many people wondering what he is thinking ahead of a June 26 announcement. From several people I have talked to over the past two days, it still feels like LSU and Texas A&M are the frontrunners, but keep an eye on Notre Dame for Simien. I put Nebraska’s chances of adding Simien to the class at less than 10%.

Nebraska has put together a solid class. Adding a couple of these targets to finish the class could be enough to push the Huskers into the top five in the conference team rankings and possibly into the top 15 in the country.

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Barrett Kitrell Caps Off a Great OL Group for Nebraska/Geep Wade

For eight months, the 2027 class had only one offensive lineman. Husker legacy Matt Erickson committed to Nebraska early in his junior season, in mid-September, and didn’t get any company until late May.

Then, things took off.

Jordan Agbanoma went on the Pat McAffee show to announce his decision. The next day, his teammate KD Jones added his name to the Nebraska commitment list. Coach Geep Wade was adding some familiar names, a touch of Georgia, to his room. And it didn’t end there.

The next commitment, just four days after Jones, was four-star offensive tackle Timi Aliu. Aliu, who could get a look inside or outside at Nebraska, was another offensive line commitment from Georgia for Geep Wade. But more than that, Aliu was part of a very talented group that was taking shape and filling up fast, and several names were still hanging out there.

Wade had changed things in Lincoln that quickly. After eight months without a commitment in the class and just five months or so in Lincoln, he now had four offensive line commits. He still had players like Albert Simien and Kyler Kuhn considering Nebraska, leaving a fifth offensive line spot in the class. There was also in-state offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell, whom Wade personally offered.

Kitrell stood out to Wade for several reasons. He has the athleticism to play offensive tackle in the Big Ten and the explosiveness and strength to play inside for the Huskers.

When people look at Kitrell, they see a home-state kid. A legacy. And that’s all true. But what is also true, and what really compelled Coach Wade to offer Kitrell, was his own merits. That decision led Nebraska and Coach Wade to add the biggest Swiss Army knife to their group of offensive linemen.

Nebraska fans should be proud of the storylines surrounding Barrett coming to Nebraska, following his father and older brother, and staying home. How about not going to Iowa? That would definitely bring cheers from Nebraska fans.

But how about some cheers for Geep Wade, who has, in very short order, shown that it’s possible to recruit talented offensive linemen to Nebraska and that he can recognize talent when he sees it?

Kitrell is a perfect way to wrap up the offensive line portion of the 2027 class. He brings all the qualities you need to be successful in Wade’s room, including size, athleticism, intelligence, and explosiveness. This is a very impressive inaugural group for Geep Wade at Nebraska.

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Your luck can change in recruiting, just that quick

The final official visit weekend didn’t go as planned for Seager Milholen. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman was a late find for the Nebraska staff in May. The three-star recruit attended the team camp in Lincoln, performed well, and scheduled his official visit to Nebraska for the June 19 weekend.

To make the June 19 date work, Milholen needed to adjust his official visit schedule. He moved things around, canceled a visit to Sacramento State, and moved Colorado State to June 12, making the return trip to Nebraska possible. What Milholen didn’t anticipate was the tear in Nebraska recruiting that was about to happen when he left Lincoln in early June, before he could possibly return.

Not only have they been on a heater in June, but they have landed 12 of their 21 commitments in the last four weeks or so. There are other pieces that Nebraska still has in play. One of the biggest pieces still in play for the Huskers is five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, who plays the same position as Milholen.

All of this happened between Milholen taking a trip to Nebraska for team camp the first weekend in June, when he set his official visit to Nebraska two weeks later. In two weeks, Nebraska landed tight end Joey Hunter, hosted Hudson, and fueled flip hopes, and also landed nine other commits.

The class went from possibly taking a second or third tight end, depending on Hudson, to taking only one for sure and working on the flip. And Milholen went from receiving a Nebraska offer, visiting for team camp, and rearranging the official visit schedule just to lose your spot in a class.

Decisions made by others are affecting you. Your spot, your luck, can change just like that. Set up a visit for the late weekend in June, and maybe all the spots will fill up. Maybe Milholen is part of the class if he visits on June 12 and commits between the 12th and 19th?

This seems to be a recurring theme around the country, where players wait and miss out on opportunities to commit to other schools once those schools fill up. And the opposite is true. You’re waiting to get a chance to possibly commit to a school, only to have the opportunity up and vanish.

Recruits can’t play the game the way it used to be. The new way, which I think more people will appreciate, is that when you find the right fit, the right opportunity, the right school, you have to take it. Or if you think you need to look at a school first because it could be home, then you should go there first.

The only ones who can still call their shots and wait it out are the five-star+, five-star, and high four-star recruits. Only an elite few can really drive a bidding war.