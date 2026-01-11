Three takes on Nebraska's addition of Towson safety Jasin Shiggs from transfer portal

Nebraska’s work in the transfer portal continues as it adds Towson safety Jasin Shiggs.

He’s already signed, per Nebraska’s official football Twitter/X acount.

Shiggs visited Nebraska over the weekend and committed Sunday, becoming the 11th player to sign with the Huskers out of the portal in this go-round.

He has two seasons of playing eligibility remaining after seeing ample action in two seasons for the Towson Tigers.

Three takeaways on the news:

Shiggs thrilled to join Huskers

A 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Newark, New Jersey, Shiggs clearly enjoyed his visit to Lincoln.

“It really feels like I’m at home,” he tells HuskerOnline. “Everybody welcomes me with open arms. I like that you really live like a pro here on a day-to-day basis. I love what coach (Matt) Rhule is building here, and I want to be a part of it!”

Shiggs recorded 72 tackles for Towson as a sophomore in 2025 after enjoying an active true freshman season, with 32 tackles and a pick.

Another portal piece added to NU secondary

Nebraska has been active in adding defensive backs from the portal, as Shiggs is the third player in that group.

Dwayne McDougle, a safety from San Diego State, and Victor Evans III, a corner from Florida International, also have signed with Nebraska.

Nebraska is losing nickel/corner Ceyair Wright (graduation), corner/safety Malcolm Hartzog (transfer portal), safety Marques Buford (graduation), and safety DeShon Singleton (graduation).

Don’t undervalue his consistency

Shiggs has been a consistent contributor at Towson, playing in all 24 games through his first two seasons.

Coaches value consistency. They value players who show up every week.

Shiggs’ level of consistency in general and consistency in tackling — 104 stops total — shows he’s active around the ball and not afraid to be physical in run support or underneath coverage — a valuable trait for safety play at the Power 5 level.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Newsletters!