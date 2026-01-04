Threes led No. 20 Nebraska to beat Purdue 78-62 despite turnovers

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (13-2, 2-2) slid back into the winning column with a 78-62 victory over Purdue (8-7, 0-4) on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers posted 12 3-pointers, which is one short of their season-high. They went 12-of-19 from behind the arc to shoot 63%. NU was 51% from the field, and Purdue shot 44%.

Sophomore guard Britt Prince led Nebraska with 17 points, five rebounds and was 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Eliza Maupin had 13 points and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Amiah Hargrove added 13 points and four rebounds in her first game back after concussion protocol.

Tara Daye led Purdue with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. The rebound game was close, as both teams had 29 (Nebraska) or 28 rebounds (Purdue). But the Boilermakers had 10 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points.

Huskers’ 3-pointer on fire, turnover issues

Nebraska was blazing hot from behind the arc to start the game. They hit all four of their first 3-point shots to take a 16-9 lead. The Huskers were 5-of-7 from three in the first quarter. Nebraska shot 9-of-12 from behind the arc in the first half.

Prince and Hargrove led the charge with three 3-pointers each. Hake added two buckets from behind the arc. Hargrove had eight points in the second quarter.

Nebraska’s 3-pointers kept them in the lead, but Purdue remained close. They forced 10 turnovers and nine points off turnovers in the first half. The Boilermakers had nine steals. Logan Nissley had three turnovers.

The Huskers put together an 8-0 run in the first quarter with two triples and a Petrie layup. Eliza Maupin led NU to a 9-0 run with six points in her second start as a Husker.

Purdue improves but Huskers prevail

Purdue put together its two best runs of the game in the third quarter.

Nebraska started the second half with a Logan Nissley jumper and a Maupin free-throw. The Boilermakers scored six unanswered points over two and a half minutes. But Weaver and Prince’s back-to-back 3-pointers boosted NU to a 52-39 lead.

They had a 9-2 run in the middle of the quarter. Maupin ended the run with four points to end the quarter 58-48 Huskers.

After being outscored in the first two quarters, the Boilermakers went toe-to-toe with Nebraska. They had 16 points while Nebraska earned 15 points in the third. The Boilermakers kept it close to start the fourth quarter, but NU outscored them down the stretch.

Purdue’s defense continued to stress the Huskers. They forced five turnovers with four steals in the second half. They capitalized with seven points off turnovers.

The Boilermakers kept pace with Nebraska in the second half. But the Huskers’ 11-point halftime lead kept Purdue from getting close.

