Top 40 Huskers for 2026: 1-5

With Nebraska’s 2026 season around the corner, the HuskerOnline team voted on the Top 40 Husker players going into Matt Rhule’s fourth campaign in Lincoln.

The voting criteria were to rank the players based on their importance to the team, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming year. Our voters focused specifically on 2026, not future seasons, a player’s long-term importance, or future talent.

The voting panel consisted of HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan, columnist Steven Sipple, senior writer Robin Washut, and staff writer Abby Barmore. Each voter submitted their own Top 40 list from which the votes were tallied.

We continue our annual Top 40 Huskers series with players 1-5, the most important and talented Huskers on the 2026 roster.

Series: 40-36 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 |

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Nebraska football WR Jacory Barney Jr. against UCLA (Imagn Images)

5. Jacory Barney Jr., WR

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. is the fifth most impactful and important player on the 2026 roster.

Last season, Barney ranked second in receiving yards (484), second in catches (45) and averaged 10.8 yards per carry. He added 20 rushing yards on just five attempts. The Florida native had two games with over 120 receiving yards. Against Michigan, he recorded 120 receiving yards on six catches and two touchdowns.

Barney is also Nebraska’s top returner. The soon-to-be junior recorded 270 punt return yards on 22 punts in 2025 and 275 kickoff return yards on 13 kickoffs. As a sophomore, he eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound athlete is a critical piece to two of Nebraska’s phases. The Huskers’ passing offense ranked No. 68 nationally in 2025. Ideally, with a new quarterback, offensive coordinator Dana Holgerson, and weapons like Barney, the offense can get consistently rolling in 2026.

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Nebraska left tackle Elijah Pritchett lines up for a snap during the Huskers’ win over Cincinnati in Kansas City. (Photo: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

4. Elijah Pritchett, OL

After transferring to Nebraska from Alabama, Elijah Pritchett had an tough start but started the final nine games of the season. At left tackle, Pritchett didn’t start in the first four games of his Husker career, playing 69 snaps in four games.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman posted his best PFF pass blocking grades in the final two games of the 2025 season. He earned a 86.6 grade in 27 pass plays against Iowa and a 89.5 grade over 38 passing plays vs. Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. He finished the season with a career-high 73.1 grade. Pritchett gave up 10 quarterback pressures with five sacks and five hurries.

The Columbus, Ga. native blocked a path for running back Emmett Johnson to become a first-team All-American, the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and a fifth round NFL draft pick.

In 2026, Pritchett is holding on firmly to the starting left tackle job. Nebraska and new offensive line coach Geep Wade and counting on the senior to take care of quarterback Anthony Colandrea’s blind side and help NU move the ball.

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Nebraska OL Justin Evans. (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

3. Justin Evans, OL

Justin Evans, a career-long Husker, is the leader of Nebraska’s revamped offensive line. The center is the anchor of the group on the field and off. Wade ushered in three new experienced transfer but is relying on Evans to continue improving.

In 2025, the 6-foot-2, 315-pound lineman started all 13 games at center after 17 career starts at left guard. Despite the transition, Evans was arguably Nebraska’s best offensive lineman. He was the only Husker starter to earn a 75 or higher PFF grade in offense, run blocking and pass blocking. Evans allowed 10 quarterback pressures with no sacks and one hit.

With one season as a starting center, Evans is poised to take a jump for his senior year. His leadership role and importance continues to grow with three new starting linemen, a new starting quarterback and a new starting running back.

Evans is seem as a top five NFL draft prospect at center and one of the top players at the position in the Big Ten. 2026 is the year he could make his dreams come true.

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Nebraska cornerback Andrew Marshall (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

2. Andrew Marshall, CB

Andrew Marshall is entering his third season as a starting cornerback at Nebraska. The expectations are high for his senior season. He is the Huskers’ top corner heading into the 2026 season and one of its best players, coming in second in this list.

Marshall was Nebraska’s only returning player who received 2025 All-Big Ten honorable mentions with five leaving. He earned his first All-Big Ten recognition after recording 45 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass breakups.

Nebraska’s secondary ranked third natioanlly in pass defense, bolstered by Marshall. He allowed 50% of the targets thrown his way to be caught. The receivers went 25-of-50 for 331 yards against the cornerback over 13 games.

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QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

1. Anthony Colandrea, QB

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea is the most important player on Nebraska’s roster. A team can only go as far as its quarterback can take them. After two seasons with Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule is ushering a new era with Colandrea.

The former UNLV QB is very different from Raiola. He can create outside of the pocket that could lead to more explosive plays in 2026. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgerson is building his offense around Colandrea’s strengths.

At UNLV in 2025, Colandrea was the 2025 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and a four-time conference Offensive Player of the Week. He completed 275-of-417 passes for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging nearly 250 passing yards per game. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound QB added 649 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

He spent his first two seasons at Virginia (2023 and 2024). As a Cavalier, he went 352-of-566 for 4,083 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in 17 starts and 19 appearances. He recorded 26 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, including 502 rushing yards on 201 carries.

Nebraska is counting on Colandrea to be consistent and run the offense with efficency. His main hurdle will be playing against the size and talent of Big Ten defenses and keeping the ball safe. In his nearly 990 career passes, he has throw 29 interceptions.

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