Top 40 Huskers for 2026: 11-15

With Nebraska’s 2026 season around the corner, the HuskerOnline team voted on the Top 40 Husker players going into Matt Rhule’s fourth campaign in Lincoln.

The voting criteria were to rank the players based on their importance to the team, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming year. Our voters focused specifically on 2026, not future seasons, a player’s long-term importance, or future talent.

The voting panel consisted of HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan, columnist Steven Sipple, senior writer Robin Washut, and staff writer Abby Barmore. Each voter submitted their own Top 40 list from which the votes were tallied.

We continue our annual Top 40 Huskers series with players 11-15, featuring three counted-on transfers and two pass rushers aiming for a significant leap in production.

Series: 36-40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20

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Nebraska RG Brendan Black. (Photo by Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

15. Brendan Black, RG

Despite entering his first Big Ten season, Brendan Black is well aware of the Power Four competition. The Iowa State transfer boasts 30 starts with 2,153 snaps across three seasons in Ames. The only other Nebraska O-lineman with more starts is center Justin Evans with 31.

Of Geep Wade’s three transfer additions, Black was the first pledge for the first-year NU offensive line coach. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound right guard should plug in seamlessly to replace last year’s starter, Rocco Spindler.

Last season, Black graded out at 69.3 on PFF in run blocking, which is above Spindler’s 62.7 and only trails Evans’ 75.0 on the projected starting O-line. While the Big Ten trenches are a different animal, it’s fair to assume the Yulee (Fla.) native will open up many lanes in the A and B gaps, along with pulling around off Wade’s power-run scheme for the Huskers’ ball carriers.

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Safety Dwanye McDougle (26) tackles tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) in the 2026 Nebraska Red-White spring game. (Photo credit: Nebraska Athletics)

14. Dwayne McDougle, S

Shifting to the Blackshirts in a new scheme under Rob Aurich is safety Dwanye McDougle. The first-year defensive coordinator from San Diego State, hand-picked McDougle to follow him to Lincoln.

At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he recorded four interceptions, three pass break-ups, and 55 tackles (nine STOPs) in 716 snaps last season. His snap count is the most among returning Nebraska DBs, and his 74.3 coverage grade on PFF only trails Jamir Conn.

The Oakland (Calif.) native is as well-versed as anyone in the 4-2-5 scheme that NU is implementing. With 13 starts under Aurich, the Huskers are counting on the ballhawk to command the defensive backfield.

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Nebraska defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt. (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

13. Cameron Lenhardt, Edge

Cameron Lenhardt was part of Matt Rhule’s first recruiting class at the beginning of the Nebraska-Rhule era. And the 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge carries 36 appearances and 13 starts over that three-season stint.

In fact, Lenhardt started Rhule’s inaugural game as head coach of the Huskers back in 2023 at Minnesota. His season-high four sacks came in his rookie campaign, with just one apiece the last two seasons. However, the Staten Island (N.Y.) native forced a career-high 13 pressures as a junior.

After flashes in three seasons for Lenhardt, the Blackshirts are banking on consistent output from the fourth-year senior this fall.

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Nebraska WR Kwazi Gilmer. (Photo by Abby Barmore/HuskerOnline)

12. Kwazi Gilmer, WR

Nebraska has added proven production at receiver from the transfer portal over coach Rhule’s tenure. However, projected No. 1 wideouts Jahmal Banks and Dane Key didn’t necessarily translate their previous-school output to Lincoln. But now enter UCLA’s WR1 from a season ago, Kwazi Gilmer.

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he led the Bruins with 50 receptions for 535 yards and four touchdowns as a true sophomore. The Huskers went out of their way to secure Gilmer as another offensive weapon from the portal.

It’s already a deep receiving corps with returning leader Nyziah Hunter, along with Jacory Barney and rising underclassman Quinn Clark, to name a few. Even with a talent-filled room like that, the Los Angeles native has the potential to lead the entire way in the Big Red’s pass-catching production.

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Nebraska DL Williams Nwaneri. (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

11. Williams Nwaneri, Edge

Edge coach Roy Manning and the Blackshirts are counting on Williams Nwaneri to deliver. The former five-star+ prospect in the 2023 class redshirted at Missouri in 2024 before transferring to Nebraska last year.

At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, he looks the part off the bus. While the NFL pass-rushing intangibles are there, Nwaneri just got home for three sacks last fall. And NU only produced 22 sacks as a whole, which tied for 15th in the Big Ten.

Not to mention, a Big Red defender has not recorded at least eight sacks since Khalil Davis in 2019. Add in that Randy Gregory’s 10.5 in 2013 marked the last time Nebraska had someone with double-digit sacks in a season; that lack of quarterback pressure must change for the Huskers to succeed on defense.

Encouragingly enough, the Lee’s Summit (Mo.) native’s team-leading 23 QB hurries from a season ago are promising. It is simply time for him to put it all together. Nwaneri’s production is arguably the most pivotal in the Blackshirts’ 2026 success.

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