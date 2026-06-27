Top 40 Huskers for 2026: 16-20

With Nebraska’s 2026 season around the corner, the HuskerOnline team voted on the Top 40 Husker players going into Matt Rhule’s fourth campaign in Lincoln.

The voting criteria were to rank the players based on their importance to the team, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming year. Our voters focused specifically on 2026, not future seasons, a player’s long-term importance, or future talent.

The voting panel consisted of HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan, columnist Steven Sipple, senior writer Robin Washut, and staff writer Abby Barmore. Each voter submitted their own Top 40 list from which the votes were tallied.

We continue our annual Top 40 Huskers series with players 16-20, featuring five players pushing to start, make their mark, and step up in 2026.

Series: 40-36 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 |

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Dexter Foster (Photo by Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

20. Dexter Foster, LB

Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster is one of the top four Husker linebackers heading into the spring. He is the third-highest linebacker on HuskerOnline’s 2026 Top 40 Huskers list.

Nebraska’s two top tackles from 2025 moved on, and the Huskers are counting on Foster to make a major contribution.

The junior played in 19 games, including 11 starts, over two seasons with the Beavers. He recorded 95 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass breakup. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker posted a career-high 13 tackles at Air Force during his freshman season.

Foster was a beast for Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore., who won state in 2023 with a 13-0 record. As a senior, he tallied 49 tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two blocked kicks.

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Jahsear Whittington (Photo by Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

19. Jahsear Whittington, DL

Nebraska’s defensive line and new coach Corey Brown looked to the transfer portal for size and experience. They brought in Jahsear Whittington and Owen Stroudmire, who are ranked No. 27 on HuskerOnline’s Top 40 Huskers list.

Whittington is slotted to take on a heavy load along with Husker veteran Riley Van Poppel. Head coach Matt Rhule called Whittington a “tone setter” and praised how explosive, hardworking and tough he plays.

Before Nebraska, Whittington spent two years at Pitt, where he played in 14 games with one start and redshirted in 2024. The 6-foot-0, 270-pound sophomore added 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and one fumble recovery in those 270 snaps. He added 13 quarterback pressures and six STOP tackles in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

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Nebraska RB Mekhi Nelson. (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

18. Mekhi Nelson, RB

Sophomore Mekhi Nelson is battling for the starting running back spot. As of now, it looks like the 6-foot-0, 195-pound back has a small lead heading into fall camp. Nelson’s top contenders are freshman Jamal Rule (No. 25 on this list) and Isaiah Mozee (No. 28).

Nelson is Nebraska’s top rusher returning from the 2025 season. The loss of First-Team All-American and the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson is massive. Despite the lack of experience in the group, RB coach E.J. Barthel did not add a transfer portal running back.

In 2025, Nelson played in 12 games with 27 carries for 147 yards. The Wilkes-Barre, Pa. native secured eight passes for 102 receiving yards and added two rushing touchdowns, the first of his career.

Nelson might have the slight leg up now, but Rule, Mozee and Kwinten Ives are breathing down his neck. The race is close for who will earn the most snaps next season. Nebraska needs someone to step up and have a massive season.

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Nebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

17. Luke Lindenmeyer, TE

Tight end Luke Lindenmeyer is coming off his breakout season, starting 13 games and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention. Nebraska expects and needs a lot from Lindenmeyer in his senior season.

In 2025, the La Vista, Neb. native had 29 receptions for 312 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Lindenmeyer averaged 10.8 yards per reception and 24 yards per game. He caught 28 of his 35 targets, posting a 80% reception percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end has consistently been one of Nebraska’s best perimeter blockers. He took advantage of his chance to showcase his offense last season.

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Vincent Shaver Jr. (Photo by Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

16. Vincent Shavers Jr., LB

With a season of starting experience, linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. is poised for an impactful season.

The junior is battling for a starting spot in new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s 4-2-5 defense. San Diego State transfer Chambliss seems like a sure starter. Foster and sophomore Dawson Merritt are likely Shavers’ main competition. However, all four will play plenty in 2026.

Shavers started 12 of Nebraska’s 13 games in 2025 as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound ‘backer earned 61 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble. He had the second-most TFLs and fourth-most tackles last season.

In 2024, he had 25 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery in 13 games and 158 snaps. Shavers made a big jump with a significantly increased opportunity in 2025. The Huskers need him to continue on the path of major improvement.

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