Top 40 Huskers for 2026: 21-25

With Nebraska’s 2026 season around the corner, the HuskerOnline team voted on the Top 40 Husker players going into Matt Rhule’s fourth campaign in Lincoln.

The voting criteria were to rank the players based on their importance to the team, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming year. Our voters focused specifically on 2026, not future seasons, a player’s long-term importance, or future talent.

The voting panel consisted of HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan, columnist Steven Sipple, senior writer Robin Washut, and staff writer Abby Barmore. Each voter submitted their own Top 40 list from which the votes were tallied.

We continue our annual Top 40 Huskers series with players 21-25, featuring five potential breakout candidates entering the 2026 season.

Series: 40-36 | 31-35 | 26-30

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Jamal Rule (Photo by Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

25. Jamal Rule, RB

Replacing All-Big Ten running back Emmett Johnson ranks near the top of Nebraska’s offseason to-do list. With the door wide open to fill his role as 2026’s lead back, true freshman Jamal Rule has every chance to make an immediate impact.

Rule hit the ground running as an early enrollee this spring. He capped his impressive start by rushing nine times for a game-high 109 yards and a touchdown in the Red-White scrimmage. That included posting the highlight of the day with a 76-yard scoring scamper.

At 6-foot and 205 pounds, the North Carolina native has the size, speed, and production (rushing for more than 2,500 yards and 31 TDs as a junior and senior) to be NU’s next freshman backfield sensation.

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Nebraska DB Jamir Conn. (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

24. Jamir Conn, S

Jamir Conn did a little bit of everything during his Nebraska debut last season. A former transfer from Southern Illinois, Conn played 231 total snaps while appearing in all 13 games in 2025.

While he was primarily a slot corner last year, the Kansas City, Missouri, native has focused primarily on safety this offseason. But Conn could again be a Swiss Army knife piece in new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s system.

Adding to Conn’s value is his impact on special teams. He played on nearly every unit in the third element last season, including emerging as an elite punt block weapon. Conn became the first Husker to block two punts in a season since 2014, which tied for second nationally.

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Nebraska football DL Kade Pietrzak during the Huskers’ 38-27 win over Michigan State (Imagn Images)

23. Kade Pietrzak, Edge

Nebraska had some significant voids to fill on its 2025 defensive line, and Kade Pietrzak took full advantage of his opportunity.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound native of North Dakota emerged as one of the Huskers’ most disruptive playmakers as a true freshman. He finished with 17 tackles and ranked third on the team with 7.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks. He also recorded a safety in the win over Akron.

Now working as an Edge in Aurich’s scheme, Pietrzak could be in line for even more production as one of NU’s top pass rushers in 2026.

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Nebraska defensive back Donovan Jones (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

22. Donovan Jones, CB

After breaking onto the scene with his first-career start in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl, Donovan Jones established himself as a fixture in Nebraska’s secondary last season.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Omaha played in all 13 games with 11 starts at cornerback, finishing with 59 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, an interception, and five pass breakups. He became just the fifth Husker freshman to register 50 tackles since 1972.

Jones’s size, physicality, and experience will again make him a mainstay on NU’s back end. Equally important will be his role in helping replace some key departed defensive leadership.

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Nebraska WR Janiran Bonner. (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

21. Janiran Bonner, WR

Lost in Nebraska’s dramatic season-opening win over Cincinnati in Kansas City was an injury that altered the offense for the rest of the year. Janiran Bonner, the do-it-all receiver/tight end/fullback, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth quarter.

As a result, the Huskers were without a critical part of their passing and running games for the remaining 12 games. After a long road to recovery, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior from Georgia is back in the mix entering 2026.

Nebraska has long had high hopes for Bonner’s potential. If he can stay healthy, he should be an invaluable piece in OC Dana Holgorsen’s offense.

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