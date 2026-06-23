Top 40 Huskers for 2026: 31-35

With Nebraska’s 2026 season around the corner, the HuskerOnline team voted on the Top 40 Husker players going into Matt Rhule’s fourth campaign in Lincoln.

The voting criteria were to rank the players based on their importance to the team, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming year. Our voters focused specifically on 2026, not future seasons, a player’s long-term importance, or future talent.

The voting panel consisted of HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan, columnist Steven Sipple, senior writer Robin Washut, and staff writer Abby Barmore. Each voter submitted their own Top 40 list from which the votes were tallied.

We continue our annual Top 40 Huskers series with players 31-35, which features five Huskers with limited experience but massive opportunities and potential in 2026.

Other Top 40s: 40-36

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Nebraska punter Archie Wilson (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

35. Archie Wilson, Punter

Archie Wilson is taking on his second season of playing American-rules football. The Australian started all 12 games for Nebraska in 2025 as a true freshman.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound punter averaged 39.4 yards per punt over 37 attempts. He downed 12 punts inside the 20-yard line and allowed six to be returned. The Husker punt unit ranked ninth nationally with 23 punt return yards and 15th with 2.8 opponent average punt return yards.

Wilson recorded a season-long 58-yard punt against Northwestern. He averaged 55.5 yards per punt over two against the Wildcats. In his Husker debut, he pinned three punts inside the 20-yard line against Cincinnati.

With a season of experience, the Huskers are expecting a jump from Wilson’s sophomore season.

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Danny Odem III, Amare Sanders (Photo by Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

34. Danny Odem III, CB

True freshman Danny Odem III has been impressing Nebraska’s coaching staff since arriving in Lincoln.

Senior Andrew Marshall is the Huskers’ top corner. Sophomore Donovan Jones can play corner, nickel or safety but has settled at nickel. Odem and junior Jeremiah Charles are the top two candidates for the other starting corner position.

Odem was one of the top cornerbacks in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound corner was a high school All-American and was invited to the Navy All-American Bowl. He started his high school career at Farrell (Pa.) High School before transferring to The First Academy in Orlando, Fla. Odem is the first five-star prospect in the program’s history.

The Pennsylvanian is a great athlete, also playing receiver and basketball in high school. In his first three seasons of high school, he recorded 68 catches, 776 yards and eight touchdowns. On the basketball court, he averaged 17.5 points per game as a sophomore, earning third-team all-state honors.

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Wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebackers Dawson Merritt (40), Vincent Shavers Jr. (9) and defensive back Ceyair Wright (1) (obscured) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

33. Dawson Merritt, LB

Dawson Merritt is another young Husker with an opportunity to earn playing time in 2026. After a freshman season of playing through injury, Merritt is hoping to stay healthy and make a big jump.

He missed the Huskers’ last five games of the season, including the bowl game. The linebacker sat out during the spring due to an injury. Nebraska is hoping to get its linebacker core healthy, with Dexter Foster, Owen Chambliss and Vincent Shavers all banged up.

In his first season as a Husker, Merritt played eight games with two starts. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker posted eight tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. His best career game so far was against Houston Christian. In 27 snaps, he had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Merritt was one of the top prospects in Kansas for the Class of 2025. He started for Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kan. for three seasons. As a junior and senior, the linebacker recorded 141 combined tackles, 14 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

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Nebraska DB Jeremiah Charles. (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

32. Jeremiah Charles, CB

Junior Jeremiah Charles is battling for his first season of significant playing time. As of now, his top competition for a starting cornerback spot is Odem.

In 2024 and 2025, he recorded 136 defensive snaps. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound corner has 15 career tackles, with a season-high 10 tackles in 2025. He posted his only career pass breakup against Northern Iowa in 2025.

Charles has played 311 snaps on special teams, becoming an important member of the units. He has played on special teams in all 26 games over the last two seasons. Can he break through into the cornerback rotation?

The Fort Worth, Texas native has a great opportunity to become a major contributor in Nebraska’s secondary.

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WR Carter Nelson (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

31. Carter Nelson, TE

Nebraska football fans have been waiting on the edge of their seat for Carter Nelson‘s breakout season. Nelson was a massive recruiting win for Matt Rhule and staff in the Class of 2024. The Ainsworth, Neb. athlete was the top prospect in Nebraska and chose the Huskers over Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Unfortunately, injuries have slowed down Nelson’s college career. But he has flashed at times during his two seasons as a Husker.

He has played in all 26 games since officially becoming a Husker. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has played 171 offensive snaps and 219 snaps on special teams. The soon-to-be junior has 12 receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown in his career. As a true freshman in 2024, he had 10 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

The No. 2 overall 2024 TE by Rivals has the talent to make a huge impact for the Husker offense. Can he stay healthy and have his much-anticipated breakthrough season?

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