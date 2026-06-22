Top 40 Huskers for 2026: 36-40

With Nebraska’s 2026 season around the corner, the HuskerOnline team voted on the Top 40 Husker players going into Matt Rhule’s fourth campaign in Lincoln.

The voting criteria were to rank the players based on their importance to the team, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming year. Our voters focused specifically on 2026, not future seasons, a player’s long-term importance, or future talent.

The voting panel consisted of HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan, columnist Steven Sipple, senior writer Robin Washut, and staff writer Abby Barmore. Each voter submitted their own Top 40 list from which the votes were tallied.

We begin our annual Top 40 Huskers series with players 36-40, featuring several familiar faces pushing to make big impacts this season.

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OLB Willis McGahee IV (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

40. Willis McGahee IV, Edge

After an impressive true freshman debut in 2024, Willis McGahee IV seemed poised for a breakout sophomore campaign last season. Instead, he only appeared in five games (including the bowl) and took a redshirt year.

It then looked like the Miami native’s Husker career came to an abrupt end when he briefly entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Instead, McGahee returned to Lincoln and now hopes to return to his freshman form under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound edge posted 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles as a freshman. He has a chance to bounce back in a big way in 2026.

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Nebraska football WR Cortez Mills caught his first career TD pass during the Huskers’ 59-7 win over Houston Christian (Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

39. Cortez Mills, WR

A former four-star prospect and top-20 wide receiver recruit in the 2025 class, expectations were soaring for Cortez Mills entering last season. Unfortunately, he remained on the outside looking in on Nebraska’s receiver rotation.

The Homestead, Florida, native still played in all 13 games and caught nine passes for 147 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. That included three grabs for 98 yards against Houston Christian, where his 62-yard score marked NU’s second-longest reception of the season.

Mills faces another deep wideout room and is developing chemistry with new quarterback Anthony Colandrea. However, as far as talent goes, the 6-foot, 185-pounder has more than enough to make his mark in 2026.

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Nebraska OL Gunnar Gottula. (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

38. Gunnar Gottula, OL

Boasting 16 starts over the past two seasons, Gunnar Gottula returns as one of Nebraska’s most experienced offensive linemen. His role this season remains a bit murky, though.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound redshirt junior started the final nine games at left tackle in 2024 and then the first seven (four at left tackle, three at right) of 2025. A season-ending injury cut his campaign short, and now he faces an important offseason to work his way back into the top group.

Nebraska retooled its offensive line through the portal, bringing in several veterans with ample starting experience. However, Gottula’s versatility, proven production, and work ethic should make him a valuable piece up front, regardless of his immediate role.

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Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

37. TJ Lateef, QB

Few expected TJ Lateef to take over Nebraska’s offense last year as a true freshman. When Dylan Raiola went down with a season-ending injury vs. USC, though, it thrust him into the spotlight.

Lateef was dazzling in his starting debut at UCLA, but the momentum tailed off after three lopsided losses to close the year. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Compton, California, completed 74-of-123 passes (60.2%) for 904 yards and five touchdowns, along with 40 carries for 120 yards and four scores.

Most project Colandrea as the clear starter entering fall camp, but Lateef will undoubtedly make him earn it – and keep it – all season long. More often than not, including last season, the backup quarterback is more valuable than many ever expect.

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Nebraska kicker Kyle Cunanan (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

36. Kyle Cunanan, K

A former transfer from Charlotte and Cal, Kyle Cunanan quickly locked up Nebraska’s primary place-kicker job last season.

He converted 16 of his 19 field goals (84.2%) and all 45 of his extra points to lead the Huskers with 93 total points as a sophomore. The Phoenix, Arizona, native also showcased his leg strength with a season-long 52-yarder in the season opener vs. Cincinnati.

Cunanan seemed to gain more confidence by the week, ending the regular season with a career-high three made field goals against Iowa. After a disastrous kicking operation in 2024, Cunanan will provide NU the luxury of stability this year.

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