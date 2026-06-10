Top 40 Huskers for 2026: 6-10

With Nebraska’s 2026 season around the corner, the HuskerOnline team voted on the Top 40 Husker players going into Matt Rhule’s fourth campaign in Lincoln.

The voting criteria were to rank the players based on their importance to the team, overall talent, and future potential for the upcoming year. Our voters focused specifically on 2026, not future seasons, a player’s long-term importance, or future talent.

The voting panel consisted of HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan, columnist Steven Sipple, senior writer Robin Washut, and staff writer Abby Barmore. Each voter submitted their own Top 40 list from which the votes were tallied.

We continue our annual Top 40 Huskers series with players 6-10, a critical combination of established veterans and key portal additions.

Series: 36-40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15

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Paul Mubenga (Photo by Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

10. Paul Mubenga, OL

When looking for reasons for optimism going into Nebraska’s 2026 season, its revamped offensive line stands near the top of the list. LSU transfer Paul Mubenga is one of the reasons.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior played in 20 games with 11 starts for the Tigers and is the clear frontrunner as NU’s new No. 1 left guard. His size, strength, and athleticism made him a priority portal target for first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade.

A player who only began organized football in high school, Mubenga has only scratched the surface of his potential. Already projected as a Day 1 starter, the sky is the limit for him in Lincoln.

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Nebraska defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

9. Riley Van Poppel, DL

Once again, Nebraska’s defensive line stands as the biggest x-factor in the team’s hopes of taking the next step. Riley Van Poppel returns as the face of that unit in 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound redshirt junior has appeared in 29 games over the past three seasons, including all 13 with three starts in 2025. He finished with 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal.

While the Huskers retooled their defensive line through the portal this offseason, Van Poppel’s experience and leadership make him an invaluable piece to the puzzle.

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Tree Babalade Nebraska (Photo by Abby Barmore/HuskerOnline)

8. Tree Babalade, OL

Another immediate impact transfer addition, Tree Babalade already appears to be a shoo-in as a Week 1 starter on Nebraska’s offensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound junior transfer from South Carolina started 15 games over three seasons for the Gamecocks. Of those starts, five came at right tackle last season. That’s where he figures to debut for the Huskers this fall.

With SEC experience on both sides of the line, Babalade gives NU elite power and versatility to help pave the way for its offense.

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LB Owen Chambliss and head coach Matt Rhule, The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

7. Owen Chambliss, LB

Owen Chambliss hasn’t played a down of Big Ten football yet. However, when you’re handpicked out of the portal by your former defensive coordinator, it generally suggests a clear path to success.

New DC Rob Aurich brought Chambliss with him to Nebraska from San Diego State after the Corona, California, native led the Aztecs with 110 tackles, 9.6 TFLs, and 4.0 sacks. Chambliss started all 13 games in 2025, helping SDSU rank seventh nationally in scoring defense and 12th in total defense.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior was the only underclassman defender to earn first-team All-Mountain West. It hasn’t taken him long to make his mark in Lincoln.

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Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

6. Nyziah Hunter, WR

On a 2025 offense that lacked home-run threats, Nyziah Hunter was one of Nebraska’s most electric playmakers last season.

The former transfer from Cal made an immediate splash in NU’s passing game with a career-high six catches and a touchdown in the opener vs. Cincinnati. However, his dynamic catch-and-runs (including a 59-yard score vs. Michigan State and a 64-yarder at Maryland) separated him from the pack.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior from Salinas, California, finished third on the team with 43 catches and led NU with 617 yards and five touchdowns. Hunter should once again be a go-to weapon for new quarterback Anthony Colandrea.

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