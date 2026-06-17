Top opposite Megan Hodges joins Nebraska's 2028 class

Nebraska volleyball’s very impressive Class of 2028 continues to add diamonds. Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and staff earned a verbal commitment from 6-foot-5 opposite hitter Megan Hodges on Wednesday, June 17.

Hodges is regarded as the top opposite hitter in the Class of 2028. She is the No. 3 overall prospect by PrepVolleyball and the No. 6 prospect by PrepDig.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my volleyball career at the University of Nebraska,” Hodges said on Instagram.

“First, I want to thank my family. Mom and Dad, thank you for your endless support and for always pushing me to grow, not only as a volleyball player but as a person. To my brother and sister, thank you for being such great role models and showing me what hard work and dedication look like every day.

“I also want to thank all of the amazing coaches at Tstreet Volleyball Club who have helped shape me into the player and person I am today. A special thank you to Andy Hein for believing in me throughout my club career and always supporting me both on and off the court.

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“To all of my teammates, thank you for making me love this game even more. I’m so grateful for all the memories, friendships, and experiences we’ve shared together. I also want to thank my high school coach, Cassie Strickland, who has become such an important part of my life, both in volleyball and outside of it. Your support has meant so much to me.

“Lastly, thank you to the coaching staff at Nebraska, Dani, Jaylen, Kelly, and Brennan, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such an incredible program.”

The Ladera Ranch, Calif. native also plays middle blocker but will be an opposite at the college level for Nebraska. As of now, the Huskers are projected to have five middles on their 2028 roster. As for the right pin, Ryan Hunter and outside/opposite Jayden Robinson will be on the 2028 roster barring any transfers.

Hodges is the third addition to Nebraska’s Class of 2028 and could be the last. She joins the top middle blocker in the class, Milford, Neb. native Shayla Rautenberg, and setter Josalyn Samuels, a top five prospect.

Hodges led San Juan Hills to league championships, wins gold

The 6-foot-5 athlete helped lead San Juan Hills High School to back-to-back South Coast League Championships in 2024 and 2025. She is the 2025 SCL MVP, an Orange County First-Team pick and a MaxPreps sophomore All-American.

As a freshman in 2024, Hodges averaged 3.3 kills per set and hit .267 from the right pin. She had 220 kills, 48 blocks, 46 digs and five aces in 67 sets. She led the team with 381 kills, 73 blocks and 38 aces in 29 matches during her sophomore season.

Hodges competed for the USA U19 Pan American Cup team, helping the USA to a gold medal. Against the Dominican Republic to advance to the gold medal match, she led the USA with 12 kills, one block and an ace.

She will battle for one of the 14 roster spots in the U19 Continental Championship. Rautenberg and Samuels were among the 20 players selected to fight for a roster spot. 2027 Husker libero commit Hua Laikona will compete as well.

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