Undefeated season ends as turnovers haunt Nebraska women's basketball in 74-66 loss to USC

Nebraska women’s basketball’s historic start met its first true roadblock Monday afternoon as a turnover-plagued second half led to the Huskers’ first loss of the season.

After racing to a 12-0 start and asserting themselves as one of the most prolific offenses in the country, the No. 20 Huskers struggled to maintain their rhythm against No. 17 USC, falling 74-66 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest was a tale of two halves, defined by the Huskers early defensive dominance and USC’s explosive response after the break. While sophomore standout Britt Prince and the Huskers controlled the tempo early, the Trojans’ perimeter shooting and a string of costly miscues eventually snapped Nebraska’s undefeated streak before a frustrated home crowd.

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers first loss of the season….

Prince, Dunn lead the way in back-and-forth first half

Nebraska’s offense has been prolific all season. The Huskers have scored north of 80 points in all 12 games this season. Despite the prolific offense, the first quarter was defined by defense. NU was face-guarding every Trojan on the perimeter. Even with the opened paint, the Trojans struggled from the field.

USC took six shots from long range, making only one. The Trojans sit at the bottom of the conference in that category, shooting only 30.1% from range entering Monday. The Huskers, who are sixth in the conference in 3-point percentage, shot a perfect 2-for-2 in the quarter. NU was able to force five turnovers, leading to seven points.

Kennadi Williams provided some quality minutes in her first shift on the floor. The redshirt freshman found a way into multiple USC passing lanes. She had one steal which led to a transition layup from Britt Prince to extend the lead to 13-6. The Huskers also excelled from the free-throw line, making all eight attempts. NU would finish the quarter with a 20-12 lead.

The second quarter started as poorly as it could have for Amy Williams’ team. The Trojans used some sloppy play from NU to open the quarter on a 10-2 run. They tied the game at 22 off of the second Husker turnover with 7 minutes to go in the half. The game continued in back-and-forth fashion as the teams exchanged multiple leads over the next few minutes.

The Huskers entered the game as one of the more prolific offenses in the country, while the Trojans held a bottom-feeder spot in the Big Ten. Despite the disparity, USC kept pace with Nebraska throughout the entirety of the first half. Kara Dunn was the dominant player in the half. The senior guard led all first-half scorers with 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

NU ended up winning the battle for the halftime lead. Prince capped off a nine-point half with a dazzling 3-point play after dribble-driving around multiple defenders and drawing the foul. NU made all 13 free-throw attempts and shot 40.7% as a team, which was enough to take a 38-36 lead into halftime.

Huskers battle back in turnover-ridden half

USC seized momentum to open the second half with an 11-0 run. Three consecutive Londynn Jones 3-pointers fueled the surge. This quickly turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 47-38 lead for the Trojans. The scoring burst was aided by a string of Nebraska turnovers. Several questionable calls also frustrated the Huskers during this stretch.

Nebraska eventually settled in as Prince scored on a layup. She later assisted Jessica Petrie to chip away at the deficit. USC faced a major blow when first-half leading scorer Dunn picked up her fourth personal foul. This occurred with nearly six minutes left in the quarter. Despite losing their top scoring threat, the Trojans maintained a 51-44 lead at the media timeout.

The Trojans pulled away further in the final minutes of the period. They capitalized on repeated Husker miscues to build a 16-point advantage. Jazzy Davidson and Kennedy Smith combined for two late triples off turnovers. Jones added a layup and two free throws to punish Nebraska’s sloppy play. Prince provided a rare second-chance 3-pointer for the Huskers. However, Nebraska trailed 65-52 after a quarter where they committed eight turnovers.

Trailing 67-54 with under seven minutes remaining, the Huskers capitalized on five USC turnovers. The effort was led by Prince’s playmaking and interior scoring from Eliza Maupin. A second-chance layup by Prince at the 2:42 mark cut the deficit to 69-65. The second half saw over 20 turnovers between the two teams. The Huskers kept trying to claw back using heavy physicality. The Trojans ultimately did enough to stay ahead. Prince gave a complete performance with seven assists. She finished the night just shy of the 20-point mark. Unfortunately, Prince picked up her fourth personal foul with three minutes to play. This forced her to the bench during a critical stretch. She re-entered the game with one minute remaining. Still, USC held on to hand the Huskers their first loss of the season.

The tough slate continues for Nebraska with its first ranked road test. The Huskers head to Iowa City to battle No. 14 Iowa on New Year’s Day. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game is available to watch on the Big Ten Network.

