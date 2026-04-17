Utah Valley guard Trevan Leonhardt commits to Nebraska

Nebraska filled one of the most important voids on its 2026-27 roster with a commitment from Utah Valley transfer point guard Trevan Leonhardt.

The 6-foot-5 redshirt junior averaged 12.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while ranking 23rd nationally with 6.0 assists per contest this past season. He helped guide the Wolverines to a 25-9 finish while earning first-team All-Western Athletic Conference and All-WAC Defensive Team honors.

A native of Kaysville, Utah, out of Davis High School, Leonhardt spent the past four seasons at UVSU. Arizona State is among the other schools reportedly interested in Leonhardt, who currently ranks 70th in the 2026 On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Leonhardt has one season of eligibility remaining.

Leonhardt joins Belmont forward Sam Orme and Montana/Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts in Nebraska’s portal class.

Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers now have three available spots on their 2026-27 roster.

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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

Future roster matrix

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Pryce Sandfort – SR Sam Orme – SR Braden Frager – SR Colin Rice – SR Connor Essegian – SR (+) Braden Frager – JR Leo Curtis – SR Jacob Lanier – SR Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+) Leo Curtis – JR Will Cooper – SR Cale Jacobsen – SR Will Cooper – JR Colin Rice – JR Trevan Leonhardt – SR Colin Rice – SO Jacob Lanier – JR Kadyn Betts – SR Jacob Lanier – SO Henry Burt – SR (#) Sam Orme – JR Braden Frager – SO Leo Curtis – SO Will Cooper – SO Colin Rice – FR Jacob Lanier – FR 12/15 6/15 5/15 2/15 + = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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