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Utah Valley guard Trevan Leonhardt commits to Nebraska

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut60 minutes agoRobinWashut

Nebraska filled one of the most important voids on its 2026-27 roster with a commitment from Utah Valley transfer point guard Trevan Leonhardt.

The 6-foot-5 redshirt junior averaged 12.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while ranking 23rd nationally with 6.0 assists per contest this past season. He helped guide the Wolverines to a 25-9 finish while earning first-team All-Western Athletic Conference and All-WAC Defensive Team honors.

A native of Kaysville, Utah, out of Davis High School, Leonhardt spent the past four seasons at UVSU. Arizona State is among the other schools reportedly interested in Leonhardt, who currently ranks 70th in the 2026 On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Leonhardt has one season of eligibility remaining.

Leonhardt joins Belmont forward Sam Orme and Montana/Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts in Nebraska’s portal class.

Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers now have three available spots on their 2026-27 roster.

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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

FRESHMENREDSHIRT FRESHMENSOPHOMORESJUNIORSSENIORS
Colin RiceBraden FragerSam OrmePryce Sandfort
Jacob LanierLeo CurtisConnor Essegian+
Will CooperUgnius Jarusevicius+
Cale Jacobsen
Trevan Leonhardt
Kadyn Betts
Henry Burt#
Nebraska’s roster numbers by class
2/150/153/151/156/15
+ = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

Future roster matrix

2026-272027-282028-292029-30
Pryce Sandfort – SRSam Orme – SRBraden Frager – SRColin Rice – SR
Connor Essegian – SR (+)Braden Frager – JRLeo Curtis – SRJacob Lanier – SR
Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+)Leo Curtis – JRWill Cooper – SR
Cale Jacobsen – SRWill Cooper – JRColin Rice – JR
Trevan Leonhardt – SRColin Rice – SOJacob Lanier – JR
Kadyn Betts – SRJacob Lanier – SO
Henry Burt – SR (#)
Sam Orme – JR
Braden Frager – SO
Leo Curtis – SO
Will Cooper – SO
Colin Rice – FR
Jacob Lanier – FR
12/156/155/152/15
+ = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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