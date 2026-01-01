Utah vs. Nebraska: Final takes and grades

LAS VEGAS – Nebraska (7-6) had a disappointing finish to the 2025 season, as the Huskers dropped its third straight game, falling to Utah (11-2) 44-22 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Here are the final takes and grades as Matt Rhule’s team heads to the off-season with plenty of questions to answer.

What I saw on Wednesday

***I hate to say this, but you could almost see this coming. Just the overall vibe in Las Vegas this week did not feel great, especially with so many key players out for the Las Vegas Bowl. NU came into the game short handed, and that’s exactly how it played out on the field.

***One of the only real bright spots in the game for Nebraska was the play of Mekhi Nelson at running back. Nelson had 58 yards rushing on the opening drive alone. Coming into the Las Vegas Bowl, he had just 59 yards rushing on the season.

It’s safe to say he made a strong case to be one of NU’s featured backs in 2026, depending on what they decide to do in the transfer portal.

***It’s hard to know how slowed TJ Lateef was by his hamstring injury, or if Utah’s defense was just that good. Lateef struggled as a runner, and didn’t ahve the burst we saw from him at UCLA. There’s no question NU is going to have to bring in another high-quality quarterback to compete with Lateef for the starting job in 2026.

***After two straight touchdown drives to open the game, Nebraska’s offense went five consecutive possessions with three-and-outs. NU went two full quarters before it got a first down on offense around the 2:30 mark of the third quarter.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier completely dominated Nebraska. They had no answer for him. 310 yards passing and 148 yards rushing for five combined touchdowns.

***Nebraska started the game in a true 4-2-5 defense, with Keona Davis and Williams Nwaneri playing defensive end, and Riley Van Poppel and Elijah Jeudy on the interior.

Marques Watson-Trent and Vincent Shavers were the two linebackers, while Ceyair Wright, Andrew Marshall, Marques Buford, Donovan Jones and Justyn Rhett were the starters at defensive back.

***With wide receiver Nyziah Hunter out with a hand injury, Quinn Clark got the start in his place.

***We saw linebacker Willis McGahee IV play in the Las Vegas Bowl. He had only played in four games this season as NU preserved his four-game redshirt.

The final grade out



Grade HOL take Rushing offense C- Running back Mekhi Nelson was the lone bright spot in the rushing game. TJ Lateef did not provide NU the dual-threat element at quarterback that they needed. Passing offense D- The Huskers struggled to find anything big in the passing game, and the offensive line had a hard time with the different pressure packages Utah brought. Rushing defense F The Husker offense had no answer for Dampier, who had over 100 yards rushing and three scores on the ground. Passing defense F The Huskers failed to produce four-man pressure, as Dampier had all day to throw. They also got beaten in coverage in multiple 50-50 ball situations. Special teams D Three of the kickoffs Nebraska ran out of the end zone yielded in starts at the 16, 15, and 10 yard line for the Husker offense. Punter Archie Wilson allowed just one punt return yard.

