Utah vs. Nebraska: Keys to victory, HuskerOnline score predictions for the Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS – Nebraska will play its first-ever game in program history in the state of Nevada when the Huskers take on Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Utes come in ranked No. 15 nationally and will be without their long-time head coach, Kyle Whittingham, who accepted the Michigan job just before bowl week preparations began.

As things get closer to kickoff, here are today’s keys to victory for NU against Utah. The Utes enter today’s game as a 14-point favorite. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game can be seen on ESPN.

Try HuskerOnline today! Get your first week for $1

KEYS TO VICTORY: Utah vs. Nebraska

KEY 1: Get TJ Lateef going early

A big part of this game plan will be to get QB TJ Lateef going early. When you go back to his performance against UCLA, Dana Holgorsen did a great job of turning Lateef loose on a few plays that set the tone for the rest of the game. I’d love to see that today in Las Vegas.

KEY 2: Get Utah off-balanced with some new looks on defense

With 15 bowl practices to prepare for and an entirely new defensive approach, you have to think Nebraska will have a few new wrinkles they throw at Utah. NU needs to figure out how to get some early defensive wins and capitalize on Utah not having its two starting tackles.

KEY 3: Figure out a ground game without Emmett Johnson

The Utes have struggled against the run this season. They gave up nearly 500 yards rushing against Kansas State. Without Emmett Johnson to carry the workload, the Huskers must find a way to expose Utah’s rushing defense, which has struggled in 2025.

KEY 4: Contain Utah’s QB run game

This has been a problem all year for Nebraska in terms of containing the QB run game. The Huskers need a sound plan to prevent the QB run game from beating them in key situations.

KEY 5: Play to win

This is a game many people aren’t giving Nebraska much of a chance to win as a 14-point underdog. It will be important for NU to come out with a underdog mentatliy and play to win. Don’t be afraid to take a few chances in this game.

Expert takes

Sean Callahan – HuskerOnline Publisher

Nebraska should be able to do some things early in this game, but Utah will adjust and be able to run the ball late when it matters. Having no Emmett Johnson, Rocco Spinder, Dasan McCullough, and DeShon Singleton will be too much to overcome. The Utes will put it out by a touchdown.

Utah 34, Nebraska 27

Steven Sipple – HuskerOnline columnist

Both offenses are going to move the chains all game long. So, a shootout in Vegas. It’ll come down to which team is smartest, least mistake prone and most motivated. My heavens, it’s time for Nebraska to finally beat a ranked team for a change. But it’ll have to wait until next season as Utah’s running game is just too complex and efficient for NU to handle consistently enough.

Utah 35, Nebraska 31

Robin Washut – HuskerOnline senior writer

Predicting bowl games is always a crap shoot (Vegas joke) with all the roster and staff movement. Nebraska and Utah doubled down (another Vegas joke) with significant changes over the past month. How both teams respond should be quickly apparent today. For now, Utah is a two-touchdown favorite for a reason. I’m going with the Utes.

Utah 31, Nebraska 20

Andy Kendeigh – KETV ABC-Omaha

Bowl games is all about playing with what you have. For Nebraska, so many changes including Phil Snow running the defense, Mike Ekeler helping out with the defensive ends, Geep Wade taking over the offensive line which all could be an advantage for NU, but with no Emmett Johnson the Huskers will be challenged to run the ball. Utah has some new pieces as well none bigger than the head coach and I have a feeling that the Utes will be especially motivated to get Morgan Scalley his first win at Nebraska’s expense.

Utah 28, Nebraska 17

Jim Rose – 1110 KFAB Radio-Omaha

Picking Bowl game outcomes (underneath the playoffs) in 2025 is like trying to make birdies at Augusta with bump and run shots…don’t even THINK about it! Nebraska’s best player (Emmett J) and Spindler ain’t playing. Neither are three of Utah’s best. The Utes lose their coach to Michigan but he was leaving anyway and they’d already named their next guy (minimal disruption). Both teams seem to be having a good time out there which usually foretells of average play in the game. UU is great at moving the ball, NU isn’t good at stopping people from moving the ball. But I’m not sure how physical the Utes are which spells T-R-A-C-K M-E-E-T.

Utah 42, Nebraska 35

Mike’l Severe – Big Red Wrap-Up

I’m not sure anyone can actually predict what will happen on New Year’s Eve. I had high expectations for the young DL heading into the season. Rhule is throwing everything coaching-wise to fix that. Utah without at least three first- or second-day draft picks and its head coach. My score is based on the regular season teams, and that’s not what we will see in Vegas. Picks to click Mozee and Lateef.

Utah 38, Nebraska 20

HuskerOnline Bowl Predictions

Bowl games Sean Callahan Steven Sipple Robin Washut Andy Kendeigh Jim Rose Mike’l Severe Nebraska vs. Utah (-14) 34-27

Utah 35-31

Utah 31-20

Utah 28-17

Utah 42-35

Utah 38-20

Utah Michigan vs. Texas (-7.5) 27-17

Texas 37-12

Texas 28-21

Texas 34-17

Texas 28-17

Texas 24-20

Texas Miami vs. Ohio State (-9.5) 34-24

Ohio State 24-9

Ohio State 33-14

Ohio State 31-10

Ohio State 24-14

Ohio State 17-13

Ohio State Texas Tech vs. Oregon (-2.5) 27-23

Oregon 31-30

Oregon 27-24

Oregon 20-17

Oregon 31-27

Texas Tech 26-20

Texas Tech Alabama vs. Indiana (-7) 38-34

Indiana 27-21

Indiana 30-17

Indiana 34-24

Indiana 35-31

Indiana 30-17

Indiana Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-6.5) 34-24

Georgia 34-17

Georgia 26-16

Georgia 24-21

Georgia 35-21

Georgia 34-26

Georgia

Overall standings

Picker Straight Up Vs. Spread Cumulative Robin Washut 63-21 43-41 104 Jim Rose 57-27 41-43 98 Sean Callahan 58-28 37-47 95 Mike’l Severe 51-33 44-40 95 Andy Kendeigh 52-32 39-45 91 Steven Sipple 53-31 38-46 91

Sean Callahan can be reached at [email protected] and is heard daily at 6:45 am and 5:05 pm on Big Red Radio 1110 KFAB in Omaha during the football season. He can also be seen on KETV Channel 7 in Omaha during the fall, and each week, he appears on Nebraska Public Media’s Big Red Wrap-Up Tuesdays at 7 pm.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters.