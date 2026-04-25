Worthley shoves again but Nebraska baseball falls in the series opener to Illinois 10-5

Nebraska baseball (31-11, 15-4 Big Ten) let its defense and pitching kill all offensive momentum as they dropped the Friday matchup to Illinois 10-5 at Illinois.

The Huskers found themselves in an immediate hole in Champaign, as Illinois used a six-run third inning to jump out to a commanding 7-0 lead. Cooper Katskee shortest start of the season saw him surrender seven runs in just 2 2/3 innings, highlighted by a Will Johannes grand slam that broke the game open following a critical two-out error.

NU used a strong relief outing from Jalen Worthley to cool down the Illinois bats. That bridge aided the Huskers’ bats to explode for four runs in the sixth inning thanks to an assembly-line style offense. Jeter Worthley and Jett Buck both had multi-hit games but NU couldn’t muster enough to take Game 1

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers’ Friday loss….

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Katskee gets thrashed in another rough start

Katskee struggled to find the zone early in his second Friday night start as a Husker, surrendering a solo home run to Jack Zebig in the first inning. While Katskee settled in during the second to strand a pair of runners, his inefficiency proved costly in the third. After 2 2/3 innings, the former MAC Pitcher of the Year was chased from the game, charged with seven runs on six hits and walking two while striking out three. It was an uncharacteristic outing for a Husker staff that has compiled its winningest start since 2008, entering the night with a 31-10 record.

The Big Red offense finally pressured Illinois starter Regan Hall in the top of the third when Joshua Overbeek drew a leadoff walk and Rhett Stokes followed with a single. Unfortunately for the trailing Huskers, a promising scoring threat evaporated in a mental lapse on the basepaths. With runners on the corners, Mac Moyer struck out, and Overbeek was caught in a pickle between third and home, resulting in an inning-ending out that sucked the energy out of NU.

The Illini took immediate advantage in the home half thanks to some assistance from Overbeek again. A critical fielding error at third base by Overbeek with two outs allowed a run to score and kept the inning alive for Illinois.

Will Johannes then capitalized on the mistake, launching a towering grand slam to left field that cleared the bases and extended the Illini lead to 7-0. Worthley entered in relief to record the final out, but the damage was done as the Huskers had to climb out of a massive early hole in Champaign.

Keep fighting.



Beek SAC fly makes it a three run game. pic.twitter.com/YRpNsMbRpZ — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 25, 2026

Another strong outing from Worthley keeps Nebraska in it

Hall continued to keep the Husker bats off balance through the fourth, consistently living at 89-91 mph with his fastball. The southpaw utilized his full five-pitch mix to navigate the Huskers’ order, keeping hitters guessing by tunneling mainly his changeup and slider effectively off the heater.

Hall’s efficiency was aided by his defense, specifically a standout play at shortstop that robbed Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist Dylan Carey of a base hit to keep the Huskers hitless through four frames.

Nebraska finally broke through in the fifth inning, utilizing back-to-back hits from Will Jesske and Buck to put runners in scoring position. Fresh off being named National Hitter of the Week, Drew Grego provided the first Husker run of the night with a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 7-1. Grego’s 34th RBI of the season puts him within striking distance of the all-time freshman record books at Nebraska.

On the mound, Worthley provided a much-needed bridge for the Huskers’ bullpen, showcasing the same confidence he displayed during his sophomore campaign. With his brother, Jeter, behind the plate, the left-hander appeared composed as he worked around walks to post two consecutive scoreless frames. His composure was highlighted in the bottom of the fifth when he picked off a runner at first base to end the inning and keep the deficit at six after five innings.

Hall works seven for Illinois as the Huskers fall on Friday

The Husker offense finally ignited in the sixth, plating three runs to slice the Illinois lead to 7-4. Worthley jumpstarted the rally when his towering fly ball was lost in the sky for a leadoff double, followed quickly by a Case Sanderson RBI single. The Illini defense then gifted NU some help, committing two errors on a wild sequence that eventually loaded the bases for Buck, who delivered a clutch RBI single. Overbeek added a sacrifice fly to pull the Big Red within three, before they left the bases loaded.

The Illini continued to keep NU at arms length with a strong home half of the sixth. Their immediate answer came after three singles, a sacrifice bunt and a fielders choice brought three more runs across. Ty Horn entered out of the bullpen after a rough outing against Kansas and allowed the 10th Illinois run to come across. NU trailed 10-4 after six inning with Hall grooving.

The Huskers scratched across another run in the seventh off of Hall, who was still working efficiently. Carey is now tied for 10th on the program’s all-time hits list after his RBI single to make it a five-run game. NU then left two runners on base to end the inning. Horn worked a clean seventh to hand it back to the bats to face the Illini bullpen for the first time with six outs to go.

Moyer reached with a single to start the Huskers’ eighth but Grego bounced into a double play to kill the inning’s momentum as NU went down quick. Kevin Mannell came on and worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth after allowing two hitters to reach. Worthley reached with one out in the ninth on a walk but a Carey groundout allowed Illinois to pull off the upset.

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