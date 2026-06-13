WR Justyn Lindsay Commits to Nebraska as Part of The 2027 Recruiting Class
Justyn Lindsay has added his name to Nebraska’s 2027 commitment list. He is a familiar name to Nebraska fans. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver from Blue Springs (Mo.) has made several trips to Nebraska, including a Friday Night Lights camp, several gameday visits, this year’s summer camp, and an official visit.
Nebraska was Lindsay’s first Power Four offer. He has the size college teams look for in a receiver to go to work on the perimeter. Nebraska wide receivers coach Dakiel Shorts and assistant head coach Jamar Mozee have been the primary recruiters.
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Lindsay recently transferred to Blue Springs (Mo.) after attending Blue Springs South, where he spent his underclassman years. The move places him in one of Missouri’s premier high school football programs and should provide greater exposure as he enters a pivotal developmental season.
Lindsay is the second wide receiver in Nebraska’s 2027 class. He joins Tay Ellis of Omaha (Neb.) Millard South.