2026 UNC Football Preview with Phil Steele

Now in its 32nd year, Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is widely considered the Bible of college football. Steele joins Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley and Spencer Haskell to highlight the process of covering every FBS school with extensive analysis in the transfer portal era as well as his method of scouting and ranking throughout nation.

Steele shares his thoughts on the 2026 Tar Heels, the schedule and his predictions for year two of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

0:59 – Previews in the portal era

3:01 – 32 years in the business

4:22 – The analysis process

6:19 – UNC: A tough task

9:33 – The Petrino factor

11:46 – Is it just coaching ball?

12:30 – The 2026 UNC schedule: why it’s tough

14:50 – Starting fast a must

16:00 – A peak at TCU

18:03 – Trying to figure out UNC’s program

20:15 – Is the schedule really that tough?

22:40 – What’s success for Carolina?

24:06 – Where do the Heels wind up?

27:47 – Tommy and Spencer wrap it up

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

* Listen and subscribe on Spotify

* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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